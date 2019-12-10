BREAKING: RCMP say no survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

There are reports that a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening shortly after 6 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident happened near Ricardo Road, near the northeastern corner of the Island.

.@RDNanaimo admins tell me staff being sent to #gabriolaisland after reports of plane crash. Precautionary measure at this point they say. — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) December 11, 2019

According to a social media post, it believed the plane did not strike any houses, but may have crashed in either the water or some trees.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.