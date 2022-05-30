Emergency crews rush to Harrison Lake for rescue operation

Emergency crews tend to a person rescued from Harrison Lake after witnesses say they were saved from a submerged vehicle. (Photo/Dave Pinton)Emergency crews tend to a person rescued from Harrison Lake after witnesses say they were saved from a submerged vehicle. (Photo/Dave Pinton)
Witnesses reported at least nine emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of an apparent rescue operation on Harrison Lake. (Photo/John Allen)Witnesses reported at least nine emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of an apparent rescue operation on Harrison Lake. (Photo/John Allen)

At least one person has reportedly been rescued from the frigid waters of Harrison lake after their vehicle submerged.

According to local witnesses, multiple emergency vehicles have rushed to the east side of the lake.

A medivac helicopter has flown to the scene as well as at least nine emergency vehicles, including local firefighters and B.C. Emergency Medical Service.

The Observer has reached out to the Agassiz RCMP for further details.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
UPDATED: 911 service disruption for Telus and Koodo customers resolved
Next story
‘All we had was our children’: A Ukrainian family’s harrowing escape from the war to Nelson

Just Posted

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’

(from l) Desert Daze Festival volunteers Ilanna Fortin, Wanda Dickenson, and Arnie Oram were part of a painting party working on the beer garden area of the Improvement District building in October 2021. (Photo credit: Desert Daze Festival)
Desert Daze volunteers hard at work organzing this year’s festival

A dumped load of commercial garbage within the TNRD containing an excessive amount of corrugated cardboard, which can easily be recycled at any TNRD Eco-Depot. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD implements new bylaw making recycling cardboard mandatory