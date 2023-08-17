An evacuation order has been issued for the area just north of Boston Bar as the Kookipi Creek wildfire burns out of control. (BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation order has been issued for the area just north of Boston Bar as the Kookipi Creek wildfire burns out of control. (BC Wildfire Service)

Evacuation order underway due to wildfire north of Boston Bar

Kookipi Creek wildfire burning out of control; police urging people to avoid Highway 1

An evacuation order has been issued for the area just north of Boston Bar as the Kookipi Creek wildfire burns out of control.

Fraser Valley Regional District has issued anevacuation order for the areas along north and south sides of the Nahatlatch River. The district says that due to the threat to life and safety people “must leave the designated area immediately.”

The order is in effect until further notice.

B.C. Wildfire Service is implementing tactical evacuations.

A release from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP Thursday (Aug. 17) says the order is near Highway 1 and continued fire activity could place traffic at risk. The stretch of highway between Hope and Lytton closed.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and to find alternate routes for your own safety.

The fire was first discovered July 8 and is currently listed at 485 hectares.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Large-scale planned ignition conducted to protect North Shuswap communities
Next story
Evacuation order issued for several North Shuswap properties

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

A smoke column from the Gatcho Lake Fire towers over the Eliguk Lake Lodge on Aug. 16, one day before an evacuation order was issued for the area for the second time this fire season. (Jennifer Tolland photo - Eliguk Lake Lodge)
Wildfire in west Chilcotin leads to evacuation order for Eliguk Lake

A special weather statement is in affect for four major Okanagan Highways as strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast. (Environment Canada)
Multiple Okanagan highways to experience strong winds, thunderstorms: Environment Canada

More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)
Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior