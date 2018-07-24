BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old girl.
The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Ave.
There is no risk to public safety, according to police.
A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.
In a media scrum, building manager Don Homister said that police also came by with a photo of a young girl yesterday, and asked if any of the residents recognized her.
A resident of one of the two buildings in the complex explained a similar scenario to the Times, adding that one police officer said “they found a child deceased in the building.”
More details to come.
#IHIT is in 20000-block 68 Ave in #LangleyBC for death of a 7-yr-old child. No risk to public safety. Further details & media avail later today.
— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) July 24, 2018