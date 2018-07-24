IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old girl.

The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Ave.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

In a media scrum, building manager Don Homister said that police also came by with a photo of a young girl yesterday, and asked if any of the residents recognized her.

A resident of one of the two buildings in the complex explained a similar scenario to the Times, adding that one police officer said “they found a child deceased in the building.”

More details to come.

Previous story
Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

Just Posted

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire holding at 83 hectares

Highway 1 has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal win Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Fire Fight

“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”

Familiar face returns to Gold Country Communities Society

Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.

Cache Creek campground finally reopens after flooding

Brookside Campground was closed for more than 11 weeks after this year’s floods.

Rolgear takes another step forward with European patent

Company is proof that building a better mousetrap — or screwdriver — pays off.

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

Most Read