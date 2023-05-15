A light plane crashed in the field behind the Heron Ridge housing development on Monday morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

BREAKING: Light plane crash in 100 Mile House, pilot injured

The pilot was transported by air ambulance for medical treatment

A light aircraft crashed off the runway in 100 Mile House Monday morning (May 15).

Chief Roger Hollander of 100 Mile Fire Rescue said there was one person in the aircraft on arrival at the scene.

“We did have one person that was in the aircraft, trapped inside the aircraft and we were able to extricate them with our extrication equipment.”

The pilot was conscious and breathing but suffered minor injuries, he said.

Fire rescue passed the patient off to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and it was Hollander’s understanding that the patient was being transported out of town via a BCEHS helicopter.

RCMP were on the scene and are investigating along with other agencies involved in such a crash.

Hollander thanked the people who called 911.

“It’s great that they called quickly and were able to direct myself into this field so it is always nice when public can point us in the right direction on where we’re going for any emergency services.”

More to come.


