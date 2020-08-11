Education minister Rob Fleming and Premier John Horgan talking to kids following an announcement for a 200-seat addition at Sullivan Elementary on April 18. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

B.C. youth won’t be returning back to the classroom Sept. 8 as planned amid growing concerns that teachers need more time to prepare for the “new normal” of schooling due to the ongoing pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming told reporters on Tuesday (Aug. 11) that work is still being done to determine exactly when kids will be back in class, according to media reports.

He said it’s important that school staff have at least a few days before kids return to classrooms.

More information are expected through a formal announcement in about a week.

Black Press Media has reached out to the ministry for further details.

More to come.

