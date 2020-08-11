BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

B.C. youth won’t be returning back to the classroom Sept. 8 as planned amid growing concerns that teachers need more time to prepare for the “new normal” of schooling due to the ongoing pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming told reporters on Tuesday (Aug. 11) that work is still being done to determine exactly when kids will be back in class, according to media reports.

He said it’s important that school staff have at least a few days before kids return to classrooms.

More information are expected through a formal announcement in about a week.

Black Press Media has reached out to the ministry for further details.

More to come.

corona