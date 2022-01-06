Building spotted floating down Fraser past Maple Ridge

Building spotted floating down the Fraser River past Maple Ridge. (Facebook/Special to The News)

A small building was spotted floating down the Fraser River on Tuesday afternoon, and was photographed from Wharf Street as it floated past Maple Ridge.

The Hammond Neighbours Facebook page reported that the building had been empty when it became unmoored. It was briefly caught up off the shore of Hammond, then broke loose and continued floating down the Fraser, listing badly.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were notified at 11:45 p.m., and responded. A spokesperson said they first notified the Canadian Coast Guard, but were told they have no jurisdiction in the area, so police notified the Vancouver Port Authority. The port authority must ensure the safe navigation of vessels throughout the Port of Vancouver.

“We are aware of the adrift float house, which our patrol team has located and secured,” said spokesperson Matti Polychronis.

“We will continue to monitor the situation alongside the Canadian Coast Guard to ensure the structure does not pose a hazard to marine navigation.

“At this time, the owner of the float house has not been identified. We encourage anyone with information about the owner to contact the port authority, the Canadian Coast Guard or the RCMP.”

Given the current housing market, there is no indication whether realtors were able to list it.

