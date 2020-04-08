As of April 16, all open burning except for campfires (where allowed) will be banned across the province. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Burning prohibitions now in place throughout the province

All open burning except campfires (where allowed) prohibited until further notice

Wildfire season is on the horizon, and the BC Wildfire Service has already responded to several small fires in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased concerns that smoke pollution could make that situation worse, so the B.C. government is now taking steps to keep the air clear, to support public health and ensure that fire crews are able to respond to fires.

As of noon on Thursday, April 16, 2020 most open burning activities (apart from campfires) will be prohibited throughout B.C. in order to reduce the likelihood of human-caused wildfires and lessen the demands on firefighting services. The prohibitions will also reduce the impact of wildfire smoke on air quality and public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Prohibited burns include Category 2 and 3 open fires; controlled burns; the use of fireworks and sky lanterns; and the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at www.gov.bc.ca/openfireregs.

Reducing the number of unnecessary, human-caused wildfires this season will help with the strategic deployment of firefighting resources. During the current pandemic, larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection and response. The prohibitions coming into effect on April 16 should decrease the number of false alarms, where firefighters respond to a report of smoke, only to find the smoke is coming from a controlled burn and not from a wildfire.

The move will also help keep BC Wildfire Service staff healthy, so that they can continue to respond to fires throughout the 2020 season, and ensure that crews are still available to respond to fires as and when they occur.

The prohibitions support the BC Centre for Disease Control’s recommendation to help reduce excess air pollution in airsheds throughout the province. “There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function,” the Province said in a statement.

Research backs up the Province’s decision, showing that air quality has an impact on pandemics. During the SARS outbreak in 2002-2004, communities with higher levels of air pollution recorded double the death rate of other communities.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 on a cellphone). For the latest information on current wildfire activity and air quality advisories, go to http://www.bcwildfire.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers
Next story
UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

Just Posted

Ashcroft medical clinic switches to phone and video consultations

X-ray and blood labs remain open, plus a new doctor is accepting patients

COVID-19 info: New phone line connects local residents with support and services

Black Press is providing full coverage of the COVID-19 virus (also known… Continue reading

Ashcroft couple show their community cares, one heart at a time

Village joins World of Hearts movement with colourful displays

Ashcroft mayor urges citizens to be well-informed during COVID-19 pandemic

Facing the challenge of COVID-19 and keeping the community safe is the goal of mayor Barbara Roden

Ashcroft CiB plant swap takes on a new look and will last longer

Swap will go on over several days in a new location in Ashcroft

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Most Read