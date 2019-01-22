Bus company gets extension on regional routes

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service Ltd. has hit a few speed bumps since announcing plans late last year to run buses in the region, but has had another extension to its licence.

The Passenger Transportation Safety Board has announced that the company now has until Feb. 28, 2019 to get at least two buses on the road. The original licence said that the company had until Nov. 21, 2018 to be up and running, and the deadline was subsequently extended into December 2018 and then January 2019.

Company co-owner and director of operations Gene Field says that they have an investor, and that with matching funds they hope to be able to get at least two buses purchased, fitted out, up to safety standards, and inspected by the end of January. “A certain amount has to be invested for us to be deemed legitimate,” he explains, adding that the company also has to work on pre-sales, obtain uniforms for staff, and do a few other small things in order to be up and running by the end of February.

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service was one of several companies that stepped forward to fill some of the gaps left throughout the province when Greyhound Canada ceased its Western Canadian operations in October 2018. The company plans thrice-weekly runs from Merritt to Prince George and Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge, as well as shorter runs from Lower Nicola to Kamloops, from Kamloops to Highland Valley, from Merritt to Highland Valley, and from Merritt to Kelowna.

Field estimates that the company needs eight buses to provide service on the six runs, which would include one dedicated cargo bus. Many of the pick-up and drop-off points have been arranged along the routes, but Field says they are still trying to secure a depot in Prince George.

“We’ve been talking to Husky about using the Husky station on Highway 97 south of town, or maybe we could use the old Greyhound depot. And we want to collaborate with other bus companies, link up and coordinate schedules.”

In December Field told The Journal that the company was also bidding on three of the eight routes that remained without service following Greyhound’s closure: Cache Creek to Kamloops on Highway 1; Kamloops to Valemount on Highway 5; and Hope to Princeton on Highway 3. “There’s lots of demand in the area.”

He says that while the company has some drivers lined up, they are looking for others and have put out feelers. “We need drivers in Kamloops. It’s great for people who only want five hours a day or who want a second income.”

Field says that the fares are all figured out and that the company is pretty much ready to go once the buses are in place. “We’ve been in limbo with the Christmas holidays, but we’re still planning on being up and running.”



