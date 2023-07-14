FILE - A man was arrested after stealing a bus from TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road on July 13, 2023. (TransLink/Twitter)

FILE - A man was arrested after stealing a bus from TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road on July 13, 2023. (TransLink/Twitter)

Bus stolen from Lower Mainland transit centre, man arrested

Transit police said there was damage to the bus with broken glass and a cracked windshield

A man was arrested after stealing a bus from a Lower Mainland bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed said a man entered TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre on Hudson Street Thursday (July 13) around 7 p.m. and stole one of the buses being worked on by a garage foreman.

He drove the bus about 10 to 12 blocks, ending in the 7200-block of Hudson Street and hitting “several parked cars in his journey.” When the suspect got out of the bus he tried to run away on foot, but Vancouver Police officers were nearby and arrested him.

Steed said there was damage to the bus itself, with broken glass and a cracked windshield.

“When the bus was taken the handicap ramp was down, so on his way out of the depot he struck something which caused the ramp to come completely off of the bus.”

No one else was inside the bus, and no injuries were reported.

While police don’t know the suspect’s motives, Steed said mental health could have played a role. She added police are looking at recommending charges, including theft over $5,000, mischief and a couple of Motor Vehicle Act offences.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Internet, power remain intact in Burns Lake; wildfire being closely watched: officials
Next story
Cariboo Fire Centre updates on this week’s fires

Just Posted

Cache Creek artist Sharon Rennie is currently fascinated by painting figures in motion; this one also uses a monoprinted background. (Photo credit: Sharon Rennie)
Cache Creek artist Sharon Rennie is trying something new

Less than three months after its spring theatre production, the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society is gearing up for its Christmas production, a pantomime called Shaken, Not Stirred: The James Bond Panto. At a table read of the play on July 5, cast and crew enjoyed a suitably decorated ice cream cake. (Photo credit: Richard Wright)
Theatre Diaries 1: Christmas in July as work starts on pantomime

The Clinton Seniors’ Association was one of several organizations to receive funding from the Clinton and District Community Forest at their AGM on June 22. Also receiving funds was the Clinton Legion, which received $8,000 in total: $6,000 to go towards their soup program and $2,000 for the children’s Christmas party. (from l) Community Forest board members Christine Rivett and Henk Hanemaayer with Clinton Legion treasurer Marian Nelson. (Photo credit: Roland Stanke)
Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

The B.C. Wildfire map of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as of Saturday, July 15 2023. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin