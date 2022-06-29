Busy Canada Day weekend features Loon Lake ATV Fun Run, art garden, markets and more

The winners of the 2019 Loon Lake ATV Fun Run. The event is back this year, and starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

There’s fun for everyone throughout the region, so get ready for a great time this weekend

Loon Lake ATV Fun Run

Take part in the ATV Fun Run taking place in and around Loon Lake on Saturday, July 2 starting at 11 a.m. It’s not a race, but rather a fun day of challenges, games, and food, as well as a test of participants’ navigational and driving skills.

The ride starts (and finishes) at the gravel pit lsix kilometres past the end of the pavement at the east end of Loon Lake. Lots of games will be played over the course of the ride, and there will be different categories of competition.

The registration cost is $25 for each driver and $15 for each passenger, which includes the run, a barbecue lunch, and eligibility for prizes. Anyone who wants to just attend the barbecue lunch can do so for $10 per person.

Pre-registration — which secures you a spot and will enable you to avoid line-ups on the day — can be done online. There will also be registration on July 2 at the starting line beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information, or to register online, go to https://bit.ly/3QRcWqE.

Art garden grand opening

Everyone is invited to the grand opening of The Bloomin’ Paintbrush Art Garden at 607 Railway Avenue in Ashcroft on Saturday, July 2. In the morning there is a free public art event, there will be an art sale and demonstrations all day, and the band WE3 will be playing from the bandstand in the afternoon. Come on down and take a look at this new oasis in the heart of Ashcroft!

Loon Lake garage sale

A huge yard sale will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at residences along Loon Lake Road. Participating houses will be marked by bright pink signs. Residents who want to take part can call Faye Morrison at (250) 459-2191.

70 Mile Market

Head to 70 Mile for a Redneck Craft Fair and Flea Market on Saturday, July 2. The market will be taking place at the 70 Mile Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature homemade crafts, baking, a tailgate sale, secondhand treasures, concession, and more.

Inside and outside spaces are available for vendors ($20 with your own table or $30 if you rent a table; vendors who stay until 2 p.m. will get a $10 deposit return). For more information, or to book a space, contact Kathy Weibe (250-456-2199) or Ken (250-456-6050).

Cache Creek Market

In addition to the usual Saturday market at the highway junction in Cache Creek (July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), there will be a special Canada Day weekend market at Horsting’s Farm (just north of Cache Creek on Highway 97) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

If you make it, bake it, grow it, create it, or sell antiques and collectibles, and would like to take part in any of the Cache Creek markets as a vendor, contact Wendy Coomber at wcoomber@telus.net for details.

Circus Funtastic

The circus is coming to Clinton (Friday, July 8 at the 47 Mile Arena) and Ashcroft (Saturday, July 9 at the Drylands Arena), with two shows each day at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Circus Funtastic is presenting “A Superhero Adventure” that features soaring acrobats, lightning-fast jugglers, hilarious clowns, and more in a jaw-dropping, all-new exciting show. Order tickets for either show online at https://bit.ly/3bxYi7B; tickets are also available at the door.

Lytton Market is back

Lytton’s award-winning Two Rivers Farmers’ Market has returned for the season, and will run every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October. The new location is at G’wsep Gas and Food at 1054 Lytton-Lillooet Highway (Hwy. 12).

Basketball at the HUB

Looking to stay active and shoot some hoops over the summer? Stop by the Ashcroft HUB every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for drop-in basketball. The sessions are for anyone aged 14 and older, and the cost is $2 per session. Please wear indoor footwear.

Community Coffee at the HUB

Drop-in at the Ashcroft HUB every Monday at 1 p.m. and Thursday at 11 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Each session is by donation.

Physical activity study

The University of Victoria is looking for B.C. residents aged 19 to 30 to take part in a free, online, 10-week physical activity intervention trial.

Do you meet the age guidelines and identify with the experience of low mood or mild to moderate depression? Are you not meeting physical activity guidelines? Do you have access to a device with connection to the internet? And are you interested in joining a free, supportive 10-week trial that will help you get more exercise while you help University of Victoria researchers, who are looking to benefit future health promotion and mental health care programs?

If you answered “yes”, contact Aleah Ross, the research coordinator, privately at rossa382@uvic.ca for more information.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News