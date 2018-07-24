Shayne Wright with the first Thompson Shuswap Buy Local! Buy Fresh! map. Photo: Buy Local BC.

Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Thompson Shuswap map is back for its third year

Map showcases local food growers and producers throughout the region.

On July 8, 2017 The Journal was scheduled to speak with Shayne Wright about the second Thompson Shuswap “Buy Local! Buy Fresh!” map. For various reasons to do with the Elephant Hill wildfire, which exploded on July 7, the interview did not take place. We were happy to catch up with Wright recently, on the occasion of the launch of the third Thompson Shuswap map.

“We should all count our blessings that we’re still here for another year,” says Wright, when reminded of last year’s failed interview attempt and the reason for it. “It could have been worse. It was a pretty rough year for some farmers’ markets; not nice by any stretch.”

Last year’s map was launched in Kamloops on the day that Cache Creek was evacuated. “We just carried on, and hoped that everyone would be okay. We kept tabs on the businesses that were on the map, and I felt so bad for people. We wrote off upcharges for bigger ads; we just didn’t send the bill. The Cache Creek Market paid us $50, and we swallowed the other $150. The last thing we wanted to do was present people with a bill.

“It was bad enough for the farmers who lived through it, and markets were devastated in some ways. But we’re all in it for the long run.”

The Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Thompson Shuswap map was launched in 2016, spurred on by the success of a similar map for the Okanagan which started in 2013. Wright is the founder and co-ordinator of both maps, which are initiatives of Buy Local BC, and which showcase local food producers and their products.

Wright says that the Okanagan map was very well-received, which encouraged him to look at developing a similar map for the Thompson Shuswap area. This year’s map showcases 27 producers in the region, including Horsting’s Farm Market in Cache Creek, Desert Hills Ranch in Ashcroft, and Suede Hills Organic Farm in Walhachin.

Wright says that any business wanting to be listed on the map must have at least one item that they produce and sell on site. “It’s not that they can’t sell other items; we just ask them to identify what’s grown and raised on their farm, and what’s sourced from elsewhere. And sometimes producers will pool their resources and have a single farm gate stand, with others bringing items as well, which makes sense.”

The map is produced for residents and tourists, with the latter group targeted a bit more until now. However, Wright notes that the map is just as useful to residents when it comes to identifying who is producing or growing what in their area, and that he’s trying to push the maps into communities so that they get to more residents.

“It’s a go-to guide for residents as well. We’re hoping people pick a map up and give some of the vendors a try. And people might be surprised. You get lifelong residents saying ‘I know what’s local,’ and then they look at the map.”

Wright is also hoping that the maps raise interest in the subject of where food comes from, how it’s produced, and by whom. “Buying local allows people to know that. In big box stores it’s not always easy to tell the who, how, and where.

“And it’s good for the local economy. It supports people who live here, and we have to do that. Agriculture is a tradition in B.C. that stretches way back, and if we want to see it continue we have to support it. Selecting things by price is wonderful, but not at the expense of our neighbours and communities.”

Talk turns to the Ashcroft cannery, which closed in part due to a flood of cheap American fruits and vegetables. “We had [canneries], and then economic forces drove them out,” says Wright. “With the tariffs on some U.S. food goods [such as Heinz ketchup] we may see a return to the need to make things in Canada.”

Wright says that this year’s maps have shipped, and are now available at all the outlets listed, as well as at the visitor centres in Ashcroft and Cache Creek and at Community Futures Sun Country in Ashcroft. “The maps weren’t distributed well last year, because of the fires. Visitor centres were closed.

“But if we can maintain things through a tough year and carry on, that’s a great thing. I hope it’s a decent year. That’s the theme we’re trying to convey, and we really appreciate the community support; thank you to all involved. Onward!’

The Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Thompson Shuswap map can be found online at http://bit.ly/2mzYuqb.


