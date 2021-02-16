Cache Creek and Ashcroft libraries have a great deal for you

Crafters can get free magazines from Cache Creek, while there’s a great book and CD sale in Ashcroft

Cache Creek Library free magazines

If anyone is looking for free magazines for art and craft projects, or any other reason, there are quite a few available at the Cache Creek library. People are welcome to come by and take as many as they like, but only until Tuesday, Feb. 23. Any magazines not claimed as of that date will be recycled.

The library is open Tuesdays (10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.); Wednesdays (1 to 4:45 p.m.); Thursdays (3 to 6:45 p.m.); and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.).

Ashcroft Library book sale

Looking to stock up on gently-used books, CDs, and magazines at a bargain price? Then check out the sale at the Ashcroft Library, taking place now through Saturday, Feb. 27 while quantities last.

Books are available at $5 per paper bag (the library will supply the bag) or $3 per half-bag. CDs are 50 cents each, and magazines are 10 for $2 (plus if you buy 10 you get another five for free). Single items are available by donation.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed, and only two people can be in the sale room at the same time. The library at 201 Brink Street is open Tuesdays (10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.); Wednesdays and Thursdays (1 to 5:45 p.m.); Fridays (12 to 5:45 p.m.); and Saturdays )10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.). For more information, call (250) 453-9042 or email ashlib@tnrd.ca.

4-H Club fundraiser

Help support B.C.’s 4-H Clubs with the annual Gator Lottery, which is back for 2021 and bigger and better than ever.

Top prize is a 4X4 Gator utility vehicle; you could also win $2,500 in Save-On Foods gift cards, $1,000 for a “Grow the Way You Want” investment courtesy of First West Credit Union, $500 in bulk or bagged feed from Ritchie Smith Feeds, or a gift basket valued at $150 courtesy of Pharmasave.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/3qt1m7u. If you purchase a ticket, please choose the Ashcroft 4-H Club. Funds raised go to support all 4-H Clubs across the province.

Digital Marketing

Are you looking to get started with your digital marketing, or do you need a little boost? Join Elizabeth Ross for the eight-part series “Digital Marketing 101”. Each day will feature a different topic and let participants explore digital marketing strategies and tools to help you grow your business. Featured topics include email marketing, social media marketing, goals and planning, and videos and podcasts.

The free series runs from March 2–5 and March 9–12. Each session starts at 9 a.m. and ends after a Q&A session. For more information about this and other small business webinars and workshops, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.

Casting calls

The Kamloops motion picture infrastructure has expanded with the addition of a new casting agency: Kammywood Casting, which will help production companies find cast members — actors and background performers — for their productions. For information contact Candice Prince at (250) 320-5106 or email candice@kammywood.com. Current casting calls for the region can be found at https://www.instagram.com/kammywood/.

Kammywood Casting — along with production companies and local filmmakers — also post their cast and crew needs on the Film Kamloops Facebook page.



