Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)

Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

All five members of Cache Creek council were present at the regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, which started at 4:30 p.m.

Fire department delegation

First Assistant Chief Damian Couture of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department gave a demonstration of the department’s self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs), to show how the system works and why they are requesting new equipment. The department’s current SCBA units were made in 2001 and purchased (refurbished) in 2015, and Couture noted that while they were very good in their day, they are now outdated and do not meet current standards.

New tanks contain 45-minutes’-worth of air, as opposed to the current ones which have 30-minutes’-worth (and which are all expiring within the next two years); new gear also contains more safety measures, and parts for the old units cannot be obtained. The department is asking for four new units with two new tanks each, as well as new masks, which are much easier to clean: a huge issue with COVID-19, since masks are currently shared. The department would like a dedicated mask for each member (there are currently 15 members).

Couture also talked about the department in general. Mayor Santo Talarico thanked him for the valuable presentation and the fact that fire departments are being asked to do more and more by all levels of government. “It’s not lost on members of council how much you do.”

Later in the meeting, council debated a motion to purchase four SCBA units with eight tanks, as well as 15 masks, immediately (at a cost of $49,000), with a further four units and eight tanks to be purchased in 2021 (at a cost of $43,000).

Coun. Annette Pittman asked if the $49,000 was in the budget; CFO Cristina Martini said it was not, but that they should consider making the recommended purchase with money from the Landfill Legacy Fund, to be repaid in the future: “I think that the safety of our firefighters is paramount.” CAO Martin Dalsin noted that the current sharing of masks was of immediate concern, while Talarico added that the purchase of new equipment was an item that continued to be delayed.

Pittman expressed concern about such a large expenditure at once, suggesting less equipment could be purchased immediately while other funding options were sought. Talarico called the question, which passed 4–1, with Pittman opposed. “Safety trumps finances,” said Coun. Sue Peters after the vote.

Community clean-up day

Dalsin said that while a fall clean-up had been tentatively scheduled to take place in the first week of November, that plan was on hold, and he did not think it likely the Village would be able to have one this year. Coun. Wendy Coomber said that was a shame, as many residents were piling up items to be removed in anticipation of a Village clean-up, which did not take place in spring 2020. “Every time we make a plan, something seems to interfere,” said Dalsin. “We’re trying our best to make it happen.”

Bylaw enforcement officer working group

Peters reported on the meeting on Oct. 15 between representatives from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, and Clinton about hiring a joint bylaw enforcement officer. “It’s exciting to see the three communities work so well together. The cooperation is better than I’ve ever seen.” She said that new Clinton CAO Murray Daly was a great asset, as he is a former bylaw enforcement officer, and could note what did, and did not, work based on his experience. Council approved going ahead with a Bylaw Notice Adjudication ticketing system, which is less costly than the alternative in terms of expense and staff time, and less cumbersome when dealing with absentee owners.

It was clarified that while each community would maintain its own set of bylaws for enforcement, there would be a common bylaw between the three communities pertaining to the bylaw enforcement officer.

Other matters

Council approved a motion to make the Community Engagement Report on the Cannabis Regulatory Framework available for public viewing; a request by Norm Brezina to purchase and place a memorial bench for the Hofer family in the Cache Creek park; a donation of $100 to the Christmas Hamper Fund; and the writing of a letter to Interior Health about concerns regarding the lack of public flu shot clinics in communities this year.

The meeting went in camera at 5:35 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Cache Creek council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at http://www.village.cachecreek.bc.ca/. The next scheduled regular meeting of council is on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before U.S. president is known

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Most Read