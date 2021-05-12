Cache Creek budget bylaws pass with one councillor opposed

At a special open meeting on May 7, Cache Creek council gave final reading to three bylaws concerning the 2021 budget and five-year financial plan. Coun. Lisa Dafoe was not present at the meeting, and final reading of each bylaw passed by a vote of 3–1, with Coun. Annette Pittman opposed each time.

During the discussion, Pittman said she felt that council had not done its due diligence in cutting general expenses, applying for available grants, exploring the idea of user fees, or considering a shorter season for the pool, which is set to remain closed this year.

She added that she felt the village had not kept its promise, made in 2019, to consult with the public about the pool’s future. “I strongly oppose this budget, the 30 per cent tax increase, and the closure of our pool without fulfilling our promise to the community to provide adequate public input and consultation prior to the decision of raising our taxes by 30 per cent and closing the pool.”

There was no other discussion.

Final reading was also given to a bylaw regarding inter-community bylaw enforcement. The same bylaw has come before, and been passed by, the councils in Clinton and Ashcroft, as part of establishing the position of joint community bylaw officer for all three communities.

Pittman — who voted against first three readings of the bylaw at the regular council meeting on May 3 — was in opposition once more. However, the vote passed by a margin of 3–1.



