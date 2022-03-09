Cache Creek council gears up to support Graffiti Days weekend

Cache Creek 2nd Assistant Chief Alana Peters (c) and Cache Creek Captain Bill Elliott (r) at an officers’ fire training course on the weekend of March 5. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Fire Rescue)

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of March 7.

Grant application

Council approved a motion to apply for a $2,500 grant from Northern Development Initiative Trust’s “Fabulous Fairs and Festivals” program to assist with this year’s Graffiti Days event, scheduled to take place from June 9-12.

Graffiti Days support

The Cache Creek Graffiti Days committee had submitted a letter requesting council’s approval of a number of items for this year’s event, including permission to use the park for the Show ’n Shine (or the community hall parking lot if the park is not available); free use of the coverall and community hall; free use of village equipment including tables and chairs and the PA system; and permission to conduct a smoke show and beer garden. The committee also asked for a grant of up to $2,500, which Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture clarified would be covered by the NDIT grant applied for earlier in the meeting.

Zoning amendment

Following a public hearing on March 1, at which no members of the public made submissions or comments, council gave second and third reading to Bylaw No. 6-002, Zoning Amendment, 2022 which allows a site-specific amendment to the Club Cannabis store at #5-1064 Trans-Canada Highway to allow retail cannabis sales.

Spring clean-up

Council voted to go ahead with a spring clean-up this year, and Couture asked if council had a date in mind. Mayor Santo Talarico asked Couture to speak with staff and come back to council with the preferred date(s) for this year’s clean-up, which usually takes place in May.

Fire department

Talarico welcomed new junior member Emma Gross, who is the first female junior member of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Couture spoke about an incident command and officer training event which took place on the weekend of March 5 and involved firefighters from Cache Creek and Ashcroft. Provincial Fire Training staff came out to speak about a variety of topics, including how the dynamics of firefighting have changed over the last 50 years, in part due to new construction materials that burn faster and hotter than in the past, which poses a significant risk to firefighters.

Letter of support

Council voted to provide a letter of support to the Skeetchestn Indian Band for their application to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation for an Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, which would provide between 12 and 30 studio/efficiency units to support Indigenous women with their children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ community members who need a safe environment.

The next Cache Creek council meeting will be on Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m.



editorial@accjournal.ca

