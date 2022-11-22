Cache Creek council postpones decision on 2023 drag races

A ‘difficult decision’ might have to be made about who will organize races going forward

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of Nov. 21. Coun. David Dubois and CAO Damian Couture attended virtually.

Dawson Road Maintenance

David Rhodes, Quality Manager for Dawson Road Maintenance, spoke about winter road maintenance in the region, including the application of brine to area roads. He explained that while the brine is effective in preventing ice and snow from binding to the road surface when it is applied in advance of snow and cold weather, making it easier for plows, the solution is not effective once temperatures drop below -9 C.

Rhodes spoke about plowing routes and priorities and sanding strategies. He also noted that Dawson, like many other companies, is struggling to hire enough workers. “In terms of recruiting we’ve tried many, many things. There just aren’t enough people to fill all the jobs. It’s not just any one industry, it’s a national challenge.”

Internet support letter

Council voted to provide a letter of support for an application for funding assistance from the Connecting Communities BC program to bring the PureFibre network to Cache Creek to provide improved broadband connectivity.

Adopt-a-Planter

Council received for information a final report about the 2022 Adopt-a-Planter program. The report noted that the program had been a success, with many positive comments received. Parts for repairs to some of the planters have been ordered, with work to be carried out before the next planting season.

Coun. Carmen Ranta noted how successful the program was, and commended all those involved. “I was so pleased seeing the flowers in the town again … I thought the planters were beautiful.” She added that the budget of $5,000 was “well worth the money” and a considerable savings over the past, when an outside contractor was hired to look after the planters.

Peters agreed, noting that it was an amazing program that came about because people wanted to help: “There were actually more requests for planters than there were planters available. Awesome response from the community.” Mayor John Ranta said that while he had been sceptical at first, the planters had enhanced the highway corridor.

Drag races

A request from Mark and Dianne Boutilier to be the sole organizers of drag races at the Campbell Hill dragstrip in 2023 was tabled at the request of Coun. Ranta (Peters opposed), with Ranta noting that she wanted more information and an opportunity to see if there were any other interested parties.

-The Boutiliers organized the 2022 drag races that took place during the Graffiti Days weekend in June, and were asking for free use of the site in 2023, again to coincide with Graffiti Days.

Dubois indicated that he would like to have the Boutiliers as a delegation to council. Mayor Ranta said that he had been in discussion with former drag race organizer Dwight Toews, and that it was “a little bit premature to be considering this letter in light of Mr. Toews’ interest in managing the drag races for Graffiti Days in June of 2023. There might be a difficult decision to make at some point in the future.”

Community fund

Requests from the Guns and Hoses charity hockey match organizers for funding support for their January 2023 event, and from the Community Resource Society for the Christmas Hamper program, were referred to the Community Fund Committee, with the committee members to report back to council with their recommendations.

Accessibility committee

Council discussed the possibility of establishing an accessibility committee, what sort of committee it might be, and the composition of the committee. Coun. Ranta noted the importance of having residents who know first-hand about accessibility challenges on the committee. The matter will be brought back to a future meeting with more information.



