Cache Creek council seeks more info on homelessness initiative

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of Aug. 2. Coun. Annette Pittman was absent.

Annual Report

A public meeting about the consolidated 2020/2021 Annual Report was held before the council meeting. There were no questions or comments from the public, and the meeting adjourned after seven minutes. The report is scheduled to be approved by council at the Sept. 6 meeting.

Presentation to fire chief

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Moe was presented with his 30-year pin by Cache Creek Mayor Santo Talarico.

“On behalf of the Governor-General and the citizens of Cache Creek, we congratulate you for your dedicated service to our community,” said Talarico, who praised Moe’s compassion and leadership. “Your dedication has not wavered in the 30 years you’ve been in the fire department, and that, along with the patience you’ve shown in mentoring junior members, is exemplary.”

Climate Action survey

Coun. Wendy Coomber suggested two additions to the Local Government Climate Action Program Survey report prepared by CFO Cristina Martini: that the report note that BC Hydro is planning another electric vehicle charging site in the community hall parking lot, and that in 2020 council approved a zoning bylaw amendment that included the addition of secondary suites.

Coomber also suggested that, in a question asking about the most significant climate hazards faced by the jurisdiction, “Coastal flooding, storm surge events and/or other coastal hazards” be removed: “We’re pretty far from the coast.”

Community event

Council voted unanimously to waive the user fees for the park and the community hall in order to facilitate a “Cache Creek Community Craze Day” event on Sept. 17. The event is being hosted by the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Fighters Association and will be an all-ages family event with a variety of activities all day.

Equality Project homeless initiative

Council was asked to provide a letter of support for The Equality Project, which is seeking a grant for an initiative called “Caring for the Homeless”.

The Equality Project is hoping to purchase a motorhome and renovate it to accommodate the homeless during the winter months; someone would travel daily to Ashcroft and Clinton to pick up people who have no warm place to stay and house them from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. In the morning they would be offered a shower at the Husky station in Cache Creek and a breakfast at The Equality Project.

The initiative would run from Oct. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and The Equality Project would liaise with the RCMP and with concerned community members and groups to ensure safety and support to the homeless population and to communities.

Coun. Sue Peters said she had some “grave concerns” with the request, including lack of information around communication with other entities and details about the initiative. She added that Cache Creek is already struggling to provide support to those who need it within the community; including Ashcroft and Clinton was a concern for her.

She was also concerned about the safety of people using the facility, and what security would be provided. “I feel like they need to get more of those things in place before they apply for the grant and look for those letters of support.”

Coun. Lisa Dafoe asked if more information could be provided to address the concerns brought forward. Coomber said council was only being asked for a letter of support, and Peters said she could not in good conscience support something she did not know was going to be a safe project.

Talarico suggested that the question be deferred, and that Equality Project Executive Director Shelley Magwood be invited to address council on the matter and answer questions. This motion passed.



