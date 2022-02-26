Cache Creek council takes long look at sidewalk snow clearing

Notes from the Cache Creek council Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 7, 2022.

Strategic Plan

Council discussed the 2022 Strategic Plan, and steps the village will take (and when) to implement the various components, including safety, growth, communication and “spirit.” The latter includes downtown beautification, recreational policies, implementing the Love Cache Creek program, community clean-up event, local government day for students and encouraging community love.

Digital version of burning permit form

Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture discussed the possibility of amending the village’s Bylaw 531: Volunteer Fire Department Establishment and Regulation, which contains the Outdoor Fire Permit residents must fill out in order to do outdoor burning (it does not apply to campfires). The bylaw dates back to 1995, and does not make a provision for online forms, meaning all such requests must be done in-person at the village office. It was noted that digital forms would be quicker to fill out easier to keep on file and access. If there was a provincial fire or burning ban, the online form could also be temporarily disabled, Couture said.

Policy discussion

Council reviewed Policy C-10: Internet and Technology Security Policy, which provides guidelines for utilizing the village’s technology systems in a way that protects all parties. It was clarified that in the absence of a Code of Conduct for council members, the policy applies to staff only, but Couture said that a Code of Conduct is in preparation.

Adopt-a-Planter program

Couture said there has been a lot of interest in an Adopt-a-Planter program. Peters said irrigation had to be checked out along with signage, whether the gardens would be regulated in terms of what was planted, and the importance of working with the Cache Creek Beautification Society.

It was suggested a committee be formed comprised of members of council, the Beautification Society and the public to get feedback about how to move the program forward.

Sidewalk snow clearing and de-icing

Talarico said there has been a lot of discussion about the village’s sidewalk snow clearing and de-icing policy, which recently changed to make residents and businesses responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of their residence or business. He noted this is going to be an ongoing issue, and that council needed a frank discussion on the subject and a plan in place.

Coun. Annette Pittman said she would like to see the snow clearing return to a village responsibility, as she had heard a lot of concern from the community that the village was raising taxes and utility rates and reducing services. She also noted a large number of seniors and children in the community use the sidewalks, and asked about the cost of providing the service.

Coun. Wendy Coomber suggested the possibility of a sign-up sheet for seniors and disabled people who cannot clear their own sidewalks and have no other way of getting them cleared.

Peters said she understood there was a staff cost, as well as issues with using the Kubota that is also used for grass-cutting, and wondered if there was some way of finding the funds for another piece of equipment that could be dedicated to clearing sidewalks.

Couture said the cost works out to about $500 per snowfall to clear the sidewalks, and that in the case of a heavy snowfall it takes one village crew member a whole day to do all the sidewalk clearing with the Kubota and then do the de-icing/sanding. He also noted that public works is extremely short-staffed, and sick time has been impacting the village more heavily than usual lately. The Kubota, he said, was not really suited to snow clearing, which causes major wear and tear on the machine. Since that wear and tear has already occurred, he suggested a solution might be to use it for snow removal and purchase another machine for grass-cutting.

Talarico said the only way to ensure that sidewalks were cleared and de-iced appropriately and in a timely manner was if the municipality did it. He added a new piece of equipment, and someone to manage the sidewalk clearing, was something that needed to be addressed.

Couture explained that the village had a bylaw that said people were responsible for clearing their own sidewalk, and policy that contradicted, but did not supersede, the bylaw. He said if the village decided to change back to clearing the sidewalks, the cost would have to be determined, and bylaw and policy changes would be needed.

Fire hall wastewater disposal

Couture said wastewater disposal during cold snaps has been an issue at the fire hall for many years, and that while the issue usually resolves itself, it has not done so following the most recent cold snap, meaning anyone using the hall cannot use the toilets or urinals, or wash their hands. Either the line has collapsed or has completely frozen solid, and someone who was brought in to try to fix it could not resolve the issue, indicating a probable failure of a line under the parking lot between the community hall and the fire hall.

A plumber will have to be called in to isolate the problem, which can then probably be repaired by public works.



