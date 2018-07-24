Cache Creek fire chief recalls highs and lows of 27 years of service

When The Journal sits down to speak with Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief Tom Moe about his recent medal and certificate recognizing his 25 years as a volunteer firefighter, Moe is quick to note that fellow CCVFD firefighters Bill Elliott and Don Hillyard have been on the force for 37 and 30 years respectively.

It’s typical of Moe’s modesty that those are almost the first words out of his mouth: he wants to set the record straight and acknowledge that others have been with the CCVFD longer than he has (he has actually served 27 years, having joined in 1991, but for some reason his 25-year honour only happened earlier this year). When asked what prompted him to join the department in 1991, he admits that at the time, he knew nothing about it.

“I had a friend who was a member, and he talked me into it one night. It was more of a social thing back then.”

Clayton Cassidy was the fire chief when Moe joined, and he says that Cassidy was very big on training. “We all completed our Level One certificates through him. We were called one of the best-trained fire departments in B.C. at the time.”

Over the years, Moe has seen huge changes in the technology—Scotts [respiratory gear], cameras, turnout gear, gas detectors—used by firefighters. “Turnout gear is much lighter and stronger (and more expensive). When I joined, you had to hold your breath for a few seconds when you screwed the hose on for the air packs. Air tanks are lighter and have more capacity, and they have personal alarms, which they didn’t have back in the day.”

Three years after Moe joined the CCVFD, in 1994, Cache Creek got a new primary engine, Engine 3. In 2019 it will reach the end of its life, and Moe says he is working on a proposal for Cache Creek council for a new primary engine, which he hopes to present in August or September.

“We need to get the ball rolling. It’s never a good time to ask for a new fire truck, but this is the worst time, with the disarray in the office [three staff members have recently left the Village office] and the Canadian dollar in the toilet.”

Moe—who has worked at the Chasm Mill for 37 years—says that he never expected to be the fire chief, and jokes that he was only given the position originally “to stop me being hurt” [he was first named chief in 2008, after his back was broken during the fire at the Husky gas station in Cache Creek; he served in the position until 2016].

“The overhang at the front of the building cantilevered and hit me in the back. I was off work for two-and-a-half months,” he explains matter-of-factly.

Moe says that he stepped aside from the fire chief position in 2016 because it was getting to be a bit too much. “There was new training, a new playbook, and all the paperwork. I’d hoped that [my time away from being chief] would be for more than a year.”

The fact that it was not was a result of what Moe calls the lowest point of his time with the department: the death of Cassidy, who had stepped back in as chief and who was lost during flooding in May 2017.

“That was the worst,” says Moe bluntly. “I was at work, and [Cache Creek fire captain] Bill Elliott phoned me and said Clayton was missing. I said ‘What?’ and he told me the story.

“I left work right away. I felt sick all the way back. When I saw the people at the fire hall, I knew it wasn’t good. When he was found, I felt a sense of relief. It was good to have closure for the fire department and the family.”

Asked what he considers the high point of his time with the department, Moe says that “The people are great,” but adds that July 18, 2017—when Cache Creek residents were allowed back into town after the evacuation order caused by the Elephant Hill wildfire was lifted—rates high. “It was good to see everyone happy. I know we did somewhat of a good job preventing anything from happening.”

During the wildfires of 2017, Chasm Mill was still open for any employees who could make it there. Moe was not one of them, due to the closure of Highway 97. He and other firefighters had stayed in Cache Creek during the evacuation, and when the fire threat was over, but he could still not return to work, he took a job as a first aid attendant on a mobile fire truck up Maiden Creek Road for 14 days.

He notes that the CCVFD gained three new members after the search for Cassidy and currently stands at 16 members, which is the highest that membership has been for a while. “We’ve been as low as 11 or 12 members, and we can have two junior members [they currently have none]. I’d like to see membership higher; there have been instances where only four people have shown up [for a call], because so many people work shift work, or work out of town.”

Moe says after last year’s fires, he now takes more notice, when he drives around town, of things people could be doing better in order to prevent fires and protect their properties.

“Someone’s woodpile, which was right beside their garage, caught fire, and Collins Road is all trees. People need to trim the trees around their property and move firewood away from their house. And cedars are a real fire hazard. I dug mine out.”

In his spare time, Moe is a keen runner (“I’ve been slacking a bit on that since last year”), and is known to many as the DJ behind Rolling Thunder Sound and Audio, which provides music for events from Williams Lake to Kelowna. Moe says he has been playing drums since he was 12 and been in a number of bands over the years, and ended up accumulating mixing boards, speakers, and lights.

“I dabbled as a DJ for a while, and got serious about it five years ago when I got tired of the band scene. I don’t do advertising—it’s all word of mouth—but it keeps me very busy. Between May and December this year I have 24 jobs booked, sometimes two in one day.

“I do grads, weddings, Graffiti Days. I know I don’t charge enough, but it’s lots of fun, and I enjoy it.”



