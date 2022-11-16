Cache Creek fire department fundraiser calendar selling fast

Cache Creek fire chief Tom Moe is featured flying the flag for the July entry in the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s 2023 fundraising calendar. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)

Firefighter calendar

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department has produced a 2023 calendar featuring members of the fire department. The family-friendly calendar has photographs by Gary Winslow, all taken in and around Cache Creek. The cost is $25 each, and the funds raised will go to the department for various activities.

Only 250 copies were produced, and they’re selling fast, so reach out to a Cache Creek firefighter to get one. They’re also available at the Cache Creek village office on Quartz Road, and you can drop by during office hours to purchase one while quantities last.

Turkey Spiel

The Ashcroft and District Curling Club is holding a Turkey Spiel on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Ashcroft curling rink. It kicks off at 10 a.m., so feel free to come down and watch some curling action.

Free public skate

Next door to the curling rink, at Drylands Arena in Ashcroft, there will be a free public skate on Nov. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The skate is open to all, and is hosted by Koppers.

Legion Christmas Craft Fair

The Ashcroft Legion’s Christmas Craft Fair is back at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get a jump start on your Christmas shopping and view the unique gifts, crafts, homemade items, and more.

Christmas concert

The Fountainview Academy Orchestra and Singers will be performing live in Ashcroft on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. at the community hall on Bancroft Street. “Come, Let Us Adore Him” is a free concert, and all are welcome to attend.

Fountainview Academy is located south of Lillooet, and the Orchestra and Singers is a high school music group with a passion for sharing the love of Jesus through song. Every student at the school is involved in the music program, and the ensemble has performed across Canada, the United States, and Europe.

For more information, go to www.fountainview.ca.

Clinton PAC fundraiser

Don’t forget about the David Stoddart School PAC fundraiser dinner and auction this Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Clinton Memorial Hall (doors open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.). Dinner will be followed by a live auction, and there will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 draw. Tickets for the 19+ event are $20 each and can be purchased at Integris Credit Union. The theme is “Wild West”, and attendees are encouraged to dress in Western or saloon girl wear.

Craft market

You’ll find some one-of-a-kind items at the Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Bonaparte Quonset (2610 Spirit Way, Bonaparte Reserve). The fair will feature Indigenous vendors and have canvas art, drums, beaded accessories, bannock, baked goods, and more from local artisans. There will also be a concession and door prizes.

Junior curling

It’s not too late for kids aged 6 to 12 to learn some of the basics of curling through the free Junior Curling sessions being offered by the Ashcroft and District Curling Club at their Ashcroft rink.

There are sessions from 3:45 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 22, Nov. 29, and Dec. 6. Curling equipment will be supplied; participants just need to bring a clean pair of running shoes and a helmet.

For more information call Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375 or Janet Quesnel at (250) 457-7026.

Christmas sale

The Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary is holding its annual Christmas sale featuring new and nearly new decorations, as well as a a huge selection of new and nearly new gift ideas, all at great prices.

The sale will be held at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre (upstairs at 601 Bancroft Street) on Nov. 26 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Dec. 2 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), and Dec. 3 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

Theatre auditions

The Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society will be staging a production of mystery-comedy The Game’s Afoot in spring 2023, and is holding auditions for anyone interested in being part of the play.

The play is set in December 1936. Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.

There will be two audition dates: Sunday, Nov. 27 (2 p.m.) and Tuesday, Nov. 29 (7 p.m.), both at the Ashcroft HUB. Anyone who is interested in auditioning is welcome to attend; copies of the script will be supplied. And if you want to be part of the backstage team, feel free to drop by and learn more.

Commemorative art project

The Ashcroft HUB is looking for community members who would like to participate in a mural project that reflects the experiences of people in this region over the last three years. No art experience is necessary, and anyone interested can call Jessica Clement at the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

SMALL//works 2022

Nov. 18 sees the opening of SMALL//works, the great big TEENY TINY art show hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council. The annual, affordable, accessible art show runs through Dec. 23, with artwork literally sold right off the wall, so it’s best to see the show as early as possible

More than 40 local Kamloops artists have submitted over 260 works, making the show a perfect place to look for unique holiday gifts ranging in price from $20 to $300. There is also a special section this year dedicated to children 12 and under called “Extra SMALL//works”. The show is a fundraiser for the Kamloops Arts Council, with 50 per cent of sales going to them.

SMALL//works runs at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre (7 Seymour Street W., Kamloops) from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.kamloopsarts.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft