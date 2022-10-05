Cache Creek fire department holding open house on Oct. 11

Drylands Arena open

It’s skating season again, and the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is now open, with public skating on Wednesdays (3:30 to 4:45 p.m.), Fridays (7 to 8:30 p.m.), and Saturdays and Sundays (3:30 to 5 p.m.). Sticks & Pucks takes place every Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and there is 40+ drop-in hockey on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.

Children 16 and under must wear a helmet during public skating. Season passes are available; contact the village office at (250) 453-9161 for more information.

Green Lake fall fair

’Tis the season for fall and Christmas bazaars and markets, and things kick off on Saturday, Oct. 8 with the Green Lake Fall Fair. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Green Lake Snowmobile Club (176 Green Lake Road South), and will feature artisans, baking, crafts, and more. Lunch will also be available on-site.

Fall festival at Venables Valley

Also on Oct. 8 is the Fall Festival at Govardhana Academy (the former Venables Valley school) south of Ashcroft. All are welcome to attend the event, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m. and features a rummage sale, a bake sale, games, horse and oxen rides, and more.

Equality Project Thanksgiving lunch

Community members who are alone this Thanksgiving, or who would like to share a meal with others, are invited to drop by The Equality Project clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 for Thanksgiving lunch.

Cache Creek fire department open house

To mark Fire Prevention Week, the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be holding an open house at the fire hall on Quartz Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Residents of all ages are welcome to come to the fire hall for displays, demonstrations, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and coffee.

Curling gets underway

The Ashcroft curling season starts up on Oct. 11 (seniors’ curl) and Oct. 13 (7 p.m. evening league). Last year’s members can bring their registration sheets and sign up, and new members are welcome to drop by and check it out.

For more information contact Janet Quesnel (250-457-7026) or Hilda Jones (250-453-2001). There are no COVID sanctions this year.

Community Gaming Grant webinars

Are you part of a community group or organization that is, or will be, looking for funding from the Community Gaming Grant program for an upcoming project? A series of free webinars between Oct. 13 and Dec. 1 will help you learn how to make a successful application to the program.

Pre-registration is required, and participants will be sent a Zoom invitation once they are registered. For more information, or to register, email facilitator@northernica.org.

Ashcroft HUB AGM

The Ashcroft HUB is holding its AGM on Wednesday, Oct. 19 (6:30 p.m. at the HUB, 711 Hill Street), and all are welcome to attend to hear what the HUB has been up to and what its plans are for next year.

Interested in being on the board? The HUB is looking for new board members, so this is a great opportunity to get involved. For more information call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Ashcroft yard waste pick-up

To aid Ashcroft residents with their fall clean-up, there will be free additional waste pick-ups on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 20.

The village crew will be able to collect branches (less than 8” in diameter and 8’ in length), leaves/grass/weeds/twigs (not bagged), non-refrigeration appliances, and old tires. Waste must be placed where it can be picked up (not on the highway right-of-way), must be separated (no mixing), and cannot be placed against fences, signs, buildings, or retaining walls. Please do not put waste out for collection before Oct. 12.

Anyone wanting an additional free pick-up must call the village office at (250) 453-9161 before the pick-up date, to have their name added to the list.

Clinton craft sale

The 13th annual Clinton Fall Craft Sale will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Admission is by donation, and the sale will feature handmade crafts, baking, jewellery, sewing, knitting, and much more.

There will be door prizes, and lunch (chili or beef barley soup) will be available. The event is sponsored by the Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society, and when it’s over you can mosey on over to the Legion basement for …

Clinton spaghetti dinner

The Clinton Museum will be holding a by-donation spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22. It is sponsored by the Clinton Community Forest, and all donations will go toward the museum.

There will be two seatings, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event will feature a period dress fashion show, and participants are encouraged to come in period costume as well.

Highway 8 repairs

The Ministry of Transportation has announced that although Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt has been fully reconnected for the first time since the flooding of November 2021, the highway remains closed to the public.

The re-connection means that full access along the highway has been restored, enabling the final isolated residents to be able to return to their homes, and crews can now access the entire length of the route.

Temporary repairs are now complete at 20 locations, with work underway at the 10 remaining sites. Until work at these remaining sites is complete, however, the highway will remain closed to the travelling public.



