Cache Creek getting prepared for this year’s freshet season

Plans will once again include stockpiling sand and bags so residents can protect their properties

Cache Creek is looking into once more borrowing a sandbag machine from Emergency Management BC, as they did in 2018 (pictured), in advance of this year’s freshet season. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Cache Creek council meeting of Feb. 21.

Fire department bylaw

Council gave first three readings to an amendment to its Fire Department Establishment bylaw, which now includes information about what constitutes a campfire in terms of size, and gives residents the ability to submit a digital, rather than paper, version of the village’s burning permit application.

Pool report

A report on the current status of the Cache Creek pool is being prepared and is expected to be presented at the March 7 meeting. Council were reminded to contact Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture as soon as possible with any information that they would like to ensure is included in the final report.

Sandbag work bee

Coun. Sue Peters noted that in the past, a public works employee with a backhoe has had to be in attendance to put sand in the sandbag loader that is supplied by Emergency Management BC. She said there needed to be liaison with EMBC to see when the loader would be available, and with public works and the fire department to see when a work bee could take place.

Couture said that the loader wasn’t always the best tool for the job, and that many people preferred using shovels, so the loader is not crucial. In the past, residents who lived along a watercourse were invited to come and get sandbags to use on their property, and a stockpile of extras was kept at the coverall in the park. During freshet season, there are also four locations around town where sand and sandbags are kept, so people can fill bags as required.

Peters said that she would liaise with the various people involved in order to make the necessary arrangements for sandbagging in advance of this year’s freshet season.

The next meeting of Cache Creek council is on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m.



