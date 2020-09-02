Cache Creek hit hard by COVID-19

Cache Creek is seeing higher-than-usual numbers of tax deferrals this year as a result of COVID-19.

The Village of Cache Creek is seeing higher-than-usual numbers of tax deferrals this year as a result of COVID-19.

CAO Martin Dalsin said many people have taken advantage of a decision by the Canadian Revenue Agency to extend the payment due date for 2019 individual tax returns to Sept. 3o.

This meant less money in the village coffers, he said, which has affected village programs such as the Cache Creek Pool, which was closed earlier this year and is unlikely to reopen in 2020.

”The problem is our revenues, we have a lot of taxes not being paid,” Dalsin said, noting the pool operating costs are high so they have to find a balance given the lower revenues.

“Most Cache Creek jobs are service-level jobs. Restaurants are closing and hotels and motels are getting few customers. People are deferring their taxes. Some are outright in arrears; some are in delinquency.

“We hope they will pay those soon or we will have to put them up for tax sale.”

Dalsin said Cache Creek has had a rough year with COVID-19, followed by significant flooding that continued to occur on and off for a month.

“COVID-19 and then being hit with the flooding this year was way out of normal,” he said.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years, WWF says
Next story
Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

Just Posted

Coping with grief after losing a four-legged friend

Knowing when it’s time to say goodbye can be a difficult decision

Province to start ‘rehabilitating’ old forestry roads

The rehabilitation work includes a combined 200 kilometres of road.

Off to the Rodeo

There were no spectators allowed but the Clinton Little Britches Rodeo went… Continue reading

Cache Creek hit hard by COVID-19

Cache Creek is seeing higher-than-usual numbers of tax deferrals this year as a result of COVID-19.

Clinton youth competes in high school rodeo

He didn’t bring home a buckle, but a trip to the NSRA finals was still a win for Wyatt McCullough.

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Most Read