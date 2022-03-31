Cache Creek ‘moving the bar in right direction’ with finances

Cache Creek’s draft financial report for 2021 shows the village relying less on the Landfill Legacy Fund in order to fund operations. The fund was established with revenue from the Cache Creek Landfill, which closed in 2016. (Photo credit: Journal files)

At the Cache Creek council meeting of March 21, Mario Piroddi of BDO Canada presented the draft audited financial statements for 2021, and said that the report showed a stable year with a bit of growth for the village and less dependence on the Landfill Legacy Fund for subsidizing operations.

Piroddi noted that close to half of the village’s revenue in 2021 came from government transfers, which is to be expected given the large number of capital projects in Cache Creek. Taxation represents about a quarter of the total revenue, which Piroddi described as “a modest amount for taxation revenue, especially considering you are a smaller community that’s reliant on its tax base. Having it at a quarter is considered to be on the lower end of the spectrum.”

Last year saw a drop in expenses of $500,000 compared with 2020, which Piroddi said was largely because of a milder flood season in 2021. “That’s good to see from a community standpoint but also good to see from a financial standpoint.”

Piroddi also spoke about how heavily the village has been relying on the Landfill Legacy Reserve, which currently sits at $1.2 million.

“You had to pull $340,000 [in 2020] out of your landfill reserve to fund the deficit — subsidize your operations, effectively. This year [2021] you had to pull out $250,000.” However, he noted that the village’s 2021 sewer capital project went over budget by $80,000, which was funded out of the Landfill Legacy Reserve.

“When we look at it, you only had to pull $150,000 out [of the landfill reserve] to subsidize your operations [in 2021], compared to the $340,000 and higher from previous years. I wanted to make sure we brought that point home, because last year we did have that conversation that the Landfill Legacy Reserve funding operations isn’t sustainable, and we can see that management and council was able to move the bar in the right direction.

“There’s still work to be done because you’re still subsidizing out of there, but it is an improvement and we know that it’s not going to be fixed in one year. It’s a journey, so I wanted to applaud management and council for undertaking that.”

Mayor Santo Talarico asked if it advisable to start developing climate action and asset management budget lines. Piroddi said that many communities have started their asset management journey and are well on their way to having a complete asset management plan, which is important because of aging infrastructure and impacts on that infrastructure due to climate change.

“We’re also seeing that in order to get infrastructure funding one of the requirements is that you have to have an asset management plan or you’re not even considered. So you do have to go down that road.”

Regarding climate change, Piroddi noted that in this part of the province it is hard to say that climate change isn’t real and is not impacting us. He added that in Europe — which is usually two to three years ahead of North America in terms of trends — local governments are adding climate change to their budget plans.

“What we anticipate is that, like the government has been earmarking money if you have an asset management plan, it’s going to be a lot easier to get infrastructure funding if you have a climate action plan. You’ll need that in the future.”

Talarico also asked what percentage of the annual budget the village should have in reserves. Piroddi replied that anywhere from five to 25 per cent of the annual operating budget is considered best practice for reserves.

“It’s a large range on purpose. The larger the community, the more certainty you have over your tax base and the more diverse your tax base, the lower on that spectrum you can be. The smaller the community, the less diverse the tax base, the higher you want to be, because you’re more impacted by small changes in the community.”



