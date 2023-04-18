Cache Creek receives $2 million wastewater infrastructure grant

Cache Creek will be receiving more than $2 million in federal infrastructure funding from the Canada Community Building Fund, for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.

It is one of three communities in the federal Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding that will be splitting $13 million from the CCBF, MP Brad Vis announced on April 17. Harrison Hot Springs will get the lion’s share of the funding, $6 million, to be dedicated to waterfront infrastructure upgrades, while Lytton will receive $5 million toward rebuilding efforts, focusing on restoring the drinking water distribution system and increasing local government capacity to undertake long-term infrastructure initiatives.

“I am focused on securing Ottawa funding for investments needed here at home,” Vis said in a statement. “It was fundamental that we obtain funding to upgrade infrastructure to improve drinking water and wastewater systems, mitigate flooding, and bolster public health and safety. With over $13 million in new funding, we will build safer, stronger communities.”

Cache Creek chief administrative officer Damian Couture says that the funding will address two major components of the village’s wastewater treatment system.

“The first priority is to look at one of the later stages in the treatment of the sludge, which separates liquids from solids,” he explains. “Our current process is quite old and in need of replacement.”

He adds that this project is such a high priority that if grant funding had not been received it would probably have been done anyway, likely using a combination of reserve funding, other grants, and loans.

“It’s time for this part of the process to be upgraded and replaced, and it would have cost $670,000 just for the materials, not including the labour, for this portion of the project. We’re thrilled, and thankful that we’re in a position where higher levels of government felt it was as necessary as we do and backed us so that we’re able to move forward.”

The other priority is dealing with issues to do with inflow and infiltration.

“When we have high water in Cache Creek and the Bonaparte River, we have extra water flow penetrating our wastewater collection system,” Couture explains. “It ends up going to the treatment facility and increases the load on the facility, because we’re treating water that shouldn’t be there to begin with.”

He adds that through a stroke of luck, one of the companies that can do flushing and surveying of the system is available and has already started work.

“They’ll survey the system and will be able to see if there are any issues. We have three crossings that go under water in the system, so we’ll be able to see if the Bonaparte River is seeping in during low water and can proactively fix that so that we can remediate issues that will lessen the inflow. The grant money is enough for us to create a plan and then deal with the issues, which is a very rare thing, so we’re quite thankful for that.”



