Cache Creek resident advocating for school bus service in town

Bryce Ross is collecting feedback about getting School District No. 74 to provide school bus service for students living within the Village of Cache Creek boundaries. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Cache Creek resident Bryce Ross would like School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) to consider adding school bus service for students attending Cache Creek Elementary school who live within the village’s boundaries.

He has started two surveys — one for parents/caregivers of CCES students, and one for Cache Creek community members who do not have students in the school system — which will run until the end of November, and collect people’s opinions on the matter. He will then collate the responses and present them to the school district.

Ross says that his wife Christa, who recently ran for the school trustee position in Cache Creek and finished 45 votes behind incumbent Carmen Ranta, heard about the issue during the run-up to the election on Oct. 15, and it prompted him to launch the surveys.

“After the election, I thought it was a really good idea, and I worked with her on some of the questions,” says Ross. “She heard from some parents in the community that the lack of a bus was a barrier for some parents.

“In the last five to 10 years the district has been trying to eliminate as many barriers as possible. SD74 made the fantastic choice to feed kids, because that was a barrier. Transportation is another barrier, and a simple one to eliminate.”

He says that it’s one thing to draw a circle on a map and decide that students within the circle don’t have bus service, but notes that it doesn’t take into consideration finer details and logistics.

“I totally understand that Cache Creek is a small town, and the school isn’t crazy far from any one house, but you have a lot of homes at the top of a big hill [on Stage Road], and there’s a major highway that divides town. Mobility issues can be a problem. There are a lot of reasons to have a school bus.”

Ross’s own daughter is still a year or so away from being old enough to attend Kindergarten, but he says he wouldn’t be comfortable with his five-year-old daughter walking to school when she’s registered with CCES. Walking to school with her isn’t an option for the family, with both parents working, and Ross says this is not uncommon.

“A lot of parents can’t walk kids to school anymore. The days are long gone where a single household income could support a family. I’m at work at 7:30 a.m., and my wife works. It isn’t fair for me to expect my wife to always make that effort to get kids to school, but the expectation is that we’d make it happen.”

Ross says he’s heard from a few people in town who think there’s no reason to change the system.

“I’ve had the classics ‘My kids had to walk to school/I did so they should have to/Walking builds character’. I’ve heard ‘They should walk with a buddy’. Where do I find these kids, advertise? If a child has an older sibling who’s a few grades older and is responsible, that’s one thing, but Kindergarten kids are easily distracted.”

Ross adds that some people seem to think he feels that walking is bad.

“I’m not saying that; I’m saying that it’s not appropriate for Kindergarten through grade 2 students to be walking to school. This isn’t meant to coddle our kids, and I’m not denying the health benefits of walking to school, but it can come across as if that’s the only physical activity kids get in a day. We shouldn’t rely on this as the only exercise kids get.”

At the present time, school buses from outlying areas such as Loon Lake, Bonaparte, 16 Mile, and Walhachin bring students to CCES, and another bus brings students from Ashcroft, but there is no bus service within the village. In Ashcroft, the district has picked up students living on the Mesa for many years, and recently added a stop in downtown Ashcroft for students living there.

Ross says that the lack of a bus service within Cache Creek means a lot of parents driving their children to and from school: “It seems they don’t feel comfortable with the walk, although I don’t know all the reasons why people drive their kids to school.” On the flip side of the coin, there are families that don’t have a vehicle, which is another barrier.

The classic “I had to do it so you have to do it” argument doesn’t sit well with Ross.

“I want better for my kids, and I’ve seen on Facebook that a lot of other people do too. I’m not disagreeing with the points about walking to school being healthy and good for them, but are you telling me my Kindergarten-aged kid should be walking to school by herself?

“I’ll be gathering the data, and the next step will be to read a little more thoroughly the policy the school district has regarding bringing matters to their attention. I know that people have reached out and asked if there will be a bus route, and they’ve been told ‘No’. I hope I can take the data and sit down with the school board and say ‘Here’s what your stakeholders are telling you.’

“I think the school district does a great job in many ways, and they pride themselves on their buses travelling 1,700 kilometres a day. An add-on in Cache Creek would be a drop in the bucket.’

Parents or caregivers of students attending Cache Creek Elementary can fill out the survey at https://bit.ly/3fpEWnl. Community members who do not have students in the school system can fill out the survey at https://bit.ly/3WgY8o5.



editorial@accjournal.ca

