Cache Creek seeks public input on former church property

Village looking at possibilities for former Immaculate Heart of Mary shrine property on Stage Road

Looking east over the former Immaculate Heart of Mary property on Stage Road (to the left; Trans-Canada Highway on the right). The site is 15 acres and contains a 13,000-square-foot building. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)

The Village of Cache Creek is looking for public input on the future use of the property on Stage Road that was formerly the location of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Shrine.

The village has been working with BC Housing — which purchased the property in February 2022 — on the development of the 15-acre site, which includes a 13,000-square-foot building that contains office space, 26 hotel-style bedrooms, a chapel with outdoor amphitheatre, banquet space, a commercial kitchen, and a 16’ x 32’ indoor pool.

Council and staff have discussed several ideas for the site, including the relocation of the village office, council chambers, and public works facility; seniors’ housing; low-income or entry-level housing; a fitness centre incorporating the indoor pool; a community kitchen; commercial office space; and health services.

The village has also started discussions with area groups about these and other services and uses, in the hope of working together on the property’s future.

Cache Creek CAO Damian Couture notes that the property is very large, and could accommodate a wide variety of other buildings for multiple uses, such as a housing development. “We know that there’s a need in the whole area for a place for seniors to go to, and for a wide variety of housing.”

Public input is now being sought, and the village will be hosting three tours of the property on Wednesday, Sept. 28 (at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.). It’s an opportunity for residents (of Cache Creek and other neighbouring communities) and local groups to learn more about the property, hear about the ideas that are already in play, and put forward their own suggestions.

“We definitely haven’t thought of all the possibilities,” says Couture. “We’re hoping the public has some good ideas too.”



