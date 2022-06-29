Cache Creek tackling sewage treatment plant deficiencies

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of June 20.

Code of Conduct

Coun. Annette Pittman, who was absent from the June 6 meeting at which a Code of Conduct was discussed, said that she fully supports one, adding that she would also like to see Conflict of Interest and Whistle blower policies. It was noted that Conflict of Interest is covered under the Community Charter.

Infrastructure grant application

Council approved a motion to make a one-time grant application to the Canada Community Building Fund for improvements to the inflow, operations, and outflow of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The village’s grant writer is working with TRUE Consulting to establish realistic cost estimates for the project, which is anticipated to be between $1.7 and $2.6 million.

Approved funds, which would cover 100 per cent of the project, will only be disbursed after the project has been completed and a claim has been submitted, meaning the village would have to pay upfront for the project. The grant does allow for a five-year time-frame for completion, meaning the project can be spaced out. A funding plan must be submitted to show where the upfront funds will come from (i.e. short- or long-term borrowing, general revenue, or reserves).

Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture noted that the wastewater treatment plant’s centrifuge, which dries the biosolids, is very old and in need of replacement, and makes proper drying of the biosolids — and their subsequent disposal — difficult. The grant application would include its replacement.

Infrastructure development plan

Council approved a motion to support the application for infrastructure development plans for the Cache Creek Outfall Pre-design Study from UBCM’s Strategic Priorities Fund, Capacity Building Stream. TRUE Consulting is working on a pre-design study of the wastewater treatment outfall, which would be in conjunction with the centrifuge funding being requested above. Couture noted that there is so much work to be done at the wastewater treatment plant that “We are chasing every grant application we can.”

Climate Action Program

The village is receiving $48,082 in provincial funding to help prepare it for the impacts of climate change. The village will report out on a variety of items, including corporate greenhouse gas emissions, climate investment equivalent to 20 per cent of the funding received, and projects linked to one or more of the objectives from the Clean BC Roadmap to 2030.

Cache Creek Volunteer Firefighters election

The election results for 2022 are:

Fire Chief: Tom Moe

1st Assistant Chief: Al Wiens

2nd Assistant Chief: Alana Peters

Chairman: Norm Brezina

Vice-chairman: Adam Newman

Secretary: Marcie Down

Treasurer: Bill Elliott

Entertainment: Mike Shepherd



Cache Creek