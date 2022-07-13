Cache Creek to hold public meeting to discuss annual report

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of July 4.

Annual report

Cache Creek council and staff will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m. in the community hall to review and discuss the consolidated annual report for 2020 and 2021. The report is now available for public inspection at the village office, and a digital copy is on the village website at https://bit.ly/3RkWz5Y.

The report notes that “Due to extenuating circumstances within the community at the normal time of preparing the [2020] report, the administration of Village of Cache Creek opted to consolidate the 2020 and 2021 Annual Report into one document.”

Residents are invited to look over the report and bring their questions and comments to the Aug. 2 meeting.

Music festival

Council approved permission for the 2 Rivers Remix Music Festival to use the Cache Creek park for a three-day event from July 8-10, although there was considerable discussion about the potential for noise and disruption for residents, particularly those in the Valleyview area near the park, and the bylaws surrounding park use. Staff were asked to notify residents in the area about the upcoming festival and listen to any concerns they raised.

Landfill remediation

Coun. Sue Peters noted that according to the post-closure report, the village is paying for monitoring of methane levels from the now-closed Cache Creek landfill. However, she pointed out that Belkorp/Wastech built the methane capture facility there and is benefiting financially from that. “Perhaps we should not be paying for that monitoring when they are getting the benefit from the methane. They should be paying for it, not the Village of Cache Creek.”

Coomber said that monitoring had been reduced from quarterly to twice-yearly, and Belkorp is attempting to reduce it to once a year. Talarico noted that the monitoring must be done per Ministry of Environment requirements, and that while the question could be asked of Belkorp, the village is required to produce those stats.

Seniors’ activities

Council approved a motion to apply for funding that would help facilitate and provide activities for seniors in the community. Staff will canvass residents for suggestions about what activities they would like to see, which could be anything from fitness classes to movie nights.



