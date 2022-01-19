Cache Creek to remind truck drivers to go easy on the jakes

Village will ask for signs about use of engine brakes to be posted at all three entrances to town

Cache Creek is looking to install signs similar to these ones in Salmon Arm, reminding drivers not to use their jake brakes as they wnter town. (Photo credit: Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of Jan. 6.

Snow removal policy

Coun. Sue Peters noted that not everyone has online access to the village’s new Snow Removal policy, which specifies the need for residents and businesses to clear the sidewalks abutting their properties, and asked if it was possible to have the policy, or a summary, printed and mailed out with the utility bills. Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture said that would be done.

Couture later told the Journal that information about the policy was being mailed out the week of Jan. 10. He added that the owners of vacant properties would be receiving letters notifying them that they are responsible for having snow removed from the sidewalks abutting their property, and that if they did not take care of it the village would do it and then send the owner a bill.

He said that the village is compiling a list of snow removal people to put on its website, which will be updated as names are submitted and verified.

Utility rates

Coun. Annette Pittman has done an about-turn on the village’s 2022 Utility Rates bylaw. Pittman had voted in favour of first, second, and third readings of the bylaw at the regular meeting Dec. 6, 2021, but voted against adoption at a special meeting of Dec. 20.

Chief Financial Officer Cristina Martini had presented a 10-minute report about the need for increasing utility rates on Dec. 6, at which time Pittman had no questions or comments about the presentation or after the three readings. However, at the special meeting on Dec. 20, which was called so that the bylaw could be adopted, Pittman read a short statement that said “I can’t support this motion as I was not included in the budget and strategic planning meeting held on Dec. 2, 2021 to discuss the budget for the 2022 utilities and was not part of the decision [about] the rate increases for 2022.”

Couture later clarified that all council members, including Pittman, were invited to the Dec. 2 meeting, but that Pittman had sent an email saying that she could not attend due to not feeling well. Peters asked Pittman why she had changed her mind. When pressed further, Pittman said her decision was based on “not understanding anything that was in regards with the meeting held on Dec. 2.”

Mayor Santo Talarico asked if there was anything that could be done to clarify the matter, but Pittman said “not at this time.”

Asked later in the meeting by the Journal whether or not she had approached any members of staff or council about her concerns with the utility rate bylaw, Pittman referred to her statement (above) and did not elaborate further.

TV Society donation

The Ash-Creek TV Society submitted a request for a donation to help them get their radio station back on the air. In mid-November 2021 a vandal broke into the radio tower and destroyed equipment, and the society is trying to raise funds to replace it. The request noted that the village had provided funding to the society from its inception in the 1970s until 2018, when the society became self-sufficient through fundraising and advertising sales.

Peters and Couture recused themselves from the discussion, as they are on the Ash-Creek TV Society board. The staff recommendation was for a donation to be given (no dollar amount was specified), but Coun. Wendy Coomber asked whether or not the village could apply for a grant for the society rather than giving them money outright. Coun. Lisa Dafoe asked if the village could consider using economic development funding.

It was decided to ask staff to look into various funding options and report back to council at the next meeting.

Free use of meeting room

Council voted to give Ashcroft Royal Purple Lodge #263 free use of the meeting room at the community hall for the year. A letter from the group noted that the Royal Purple had funded construction of a ramp allowing universal access to the main floor of the hall, and that because of this, council at the time agreed to give the Royal Purple free use of the meeting room. Now that the group is being rejuvenated in Cache Creek, they have once again asked for the fee to be waived.

The request for free use will have to be renewed each December. Staff are being consulted regarding a schedule, so that the Royal Purple meetings work around any paying groups using the room. Dafoe also noted that the room is used for Emergency Support Services as required.

No jakes

Taylor Hanson, who lives on Highway 1 east of Cache Creek where the speed limit changes from 100 km/h to 70 km/h, noted that many trucks coming down the hill use their engine brakes, and asked if the village could put up signs reminding drivers that use of engine brakes is prohibited within the village. Coomber proposed that the village ask the Ministry of Transportation for such signage on Highway 1, and Dafoe asked if signs could be placed at all three highway entrances. The motion passed.



