Cache Creek turns down request for First Nations cannabis store

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of April 19.

Non-medical cannabis operation request

At the April 4 meeting, Kyle Minnabarriet told council that he wanted to open a non-medical cannabis operation in Cache Creek under the auspices of First Nations Laws, Right and Title and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous people. He asked council to grant him a business licence, saying he would run the store under Secwepemc and Pukaist cannabis laws, which he felt superseded provincial laws.

After discussion with representatives from the Liquor and Cannabis Retail Branch and the RCMP, it was determined that council does not have the authority to authorize or endorse a cannabis operation outside the confines of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act. It was also noted that a cannabis operation within a municipality must conform with this Act, and potential operators must go through the process as dictated by the Province.

Council moved to send a letter to Minnabarriet stating that due to federal and provincial regulations, council cannot authorize or endorse his application as presented.

Visit Cache Creek

Council moved to write a letter of support for the Desert Mesa Club, which operates the Cache Creek Visitor Information centre (Visit Cache Creek). The club has secured funding for a marketing plan, and is looking to leverage that into additional grant funding from Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The marketing plan for the centre includes producing a printed visitor information guide for Cache Creek and the surrounding area; obtaining new signage for the centre, which will include a map of local businesses and a regional map showcasing Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton that will be located outside the centre and will be accessible year-round; creating a regional Chamber of Commerce for Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton; and attending trade shows to increase tourism to the area.

Love Cache Creek

Coun. Wendy Coomber reported that she is working on enrolling businesses in Cache Creek, 16 Mile, and Loon Lake in the Love Cache Creek program, which provides independent and home-based businesses with an online marketing presence and encourages people to shop local and explore businesses in the community.

Coomber said she had identified 30 businesses in Cache Creek and another 17 in 16 Mile and along Loon Lake Road.

Live broadcasting of meetings

Council approved, by a vote of 3 to 1, a motion to enter into a contract with the HUB Online Network for the provision of live broadcasting of regular council meetings, Committee of the Whole meetings, community forums, and other special meetings at a cost of $2,500 per year, with the contract to be reviewed annually. Coun. Coomber was opposed to the motion, and Coun. Annette Pittman was absent.

Coomber said she felt it was not appropriate to pay a fee for a broadcasting service, adding that while live-streaming meetings was important during COVID, council meetings are once again open to the public to attend in person. Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture noted that the HUB Online Network has been providing the service at no charge, even though it is no longer part of their mandate, and that they have been providing the service so that the village does not have to do it themselves.

Coomber said that with the public now able to attend meetings in person the village is under no obligation to live-stream its meetings anymore. Mayor Santo Talarico, Coun. Lisa Dafoe, and Coun. Sue Peters all noted that the live-streaming is a valuable service, with Peters pointing out that while people seldom attend meetings in person, online viewership gives people an opportunity to watch meetings either live or after the fact. Dafoe agreed, saying people are happy to have the service.

Jan Schmitz of the HUB Online Network told council that “several hundred” people watch the Cache Creek, Ashcroft, and Clinton council meetings after the fact. He also noted that the network has the expertise and equipment to provide the live-streaming service on behalf of the village. Couture explained that if the village were to take on the live-streaming, it would require the purchase of several thousands of dollars’-worth of equipment.

Policies

Council unanimously approved an updated purchasing policy and reviewed a new training policy for staff. The latter will come back to council for approval at a future meeting.

A new technology and cybersecurity policy was approved by a vote of 3 to 1, with Coomber opposed due to concerns over the way the policy deals with information and communication.

Basketball request

Council approved a request from the April 4 meeting for free use of the community hall by the Cache Creek Cats club basketball team for a basketball tournament and fundraising dinner, and for practices.

It was agreed that the next time the community hall floor is resurfaced, a three-point line will be added; shooter’s squares will be added to the backboards; and staff will look into the placement of a banner reading “Home of the Cache Creek Cats”.



