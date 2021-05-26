Cache Creek firefighters made good use of newly-purchased breathing apparatus in the thick smoke generated by a truck fire on May 15. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Fire Department/Facebook)

Cache Creek visitor centre now an official Destination BC site

News from Cache Creek council

Coun. Lisa Dafoe was absent from the Cache Creek council meeting on May 17.

Minutes of previous meeting

Coun. Annette Pittman said that she had asked for a statement she read at the May 7 special meeting be included in the minutes. Mayor Santo Talarico replied that council had decided “a long time ago” not to include statements in the minutes. This decision was first announced at the Jan. 27, 2020 meeting.

Council decided not to advertise in a tourism brochure largely focused on Okanagan destinations. However, Coun. Wendy Coomber noted that the village would benefit from having an advertising strategy.

Bylaw officer

Coun. Sue Peters said that a job posting for the position of a joint bylaw officer for Cache Creek, Clinton, and Ashcroft was out. She said that a bylaw concerning the position was now out for adjudication; it will be presented to each council for ratification.

Each community will also attach a copy of their up-to-date bylaws, indicating which ones they want to see enforced. Peters said that this should be a priority of the village’s new chief administrative officer: “It’s a big job internally.” In answer to a question from Pittman, Peters clarified that the joint bylaw officer position will be a contract one falling under the Village of Ashcroft’s union agreement.

Visitor Centre accreditation

The Cache Creek visitor information centre has received official designation from the Province as a Destination BC Visitor Information Centre, and appropriate signage will be displayed. Peters said that she would like to see visitor centre manager Kat Shepherd thanked for her hard work: “The criteria to have this designation is quite extensive, and she’s done a lot of hard work. It will greatly benefit us.”

Fire department response

Talarico commented on the truck fire that the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to at the Husky gas station on May 15. He noted that one new member in attendance, Adam Newman, was on his first fire, and that the department also has a 16-year-old junior member. He added that the department’s new breathing apparatus for firefighters “very much lived up to expectations and were used extensively that night for that fire.”

He also noted that the Cache Creek Fire Department now has a Facebook page, where chief Tom Moe and the crew are posting pictures and keeping people informed. “It’s great for them to get their message across to the public.”

Eco-Depot progress

Talarico said an archaeological inspection of the proposed TNRD Eco-Depot site on Campbell Hill Road East has been completed, and construction is tentatively scheduled to start at the end of May.

The TNRD (in conjunction with Belkorp, which operates the Campbell Hill landfill) is looking at accepting contaminated soils, as well as taking on the disposal of abattoir waste. The discussions about the possible impact at the landfill are ongoing between the TNRD, Belkorp, and the Province.

A closed session started at 6:20 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Cache Creek council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at http://www.village.cachecreek.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the first and third Mondays of each month, and begin at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting will take place on Monday, June 7.


Most Read