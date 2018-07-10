Members of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department with their new Command unit. Photo: Gary Winslow.

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department gets new command vehicle

Corporate donations funded the purchase of the new vehicle.

Members of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department are pictured with their new Command unit, which arrived in early May. The three-quarter ton Ford F250 Super Duty replaces the old Unit 1, which came to the end of its life during last year’s fire season.

BC Hydro supplied the department with an interim vehicle until they took delivery of the new, custom-ordered truck with features including a winch, back-up alarm and camera, running boards, and air conditioning, none of which the previous truck had.

A message on the tailgate reads “This truck was purchased with the help of Cache Creek’s generous donor community: BC Hydro, RBC, IG Machine & Fibers Ltd.”


