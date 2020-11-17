Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)

Cache Creek votes to move forward with joint bylaw officer

Council commits up to $50,000 for first year expenses in partnership with Ashcroft and Clinton

All five members of Cache Creek council were present at the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 9, which began at 7 p.m.

Tax sales and property taxes

CAO Martin Dalsin reported that three of the four properties which went to tax sale and failed to sell have been redeemed, and the fourth property owner is working on a repayment plan. He also noted that $51 in property taxes is outstanding for the 2018 tax year, $12,592 in property taxes is outstanding for the 2019 tax year, and $42,510 in property taxes is still outstanding for the 2020 tax year. A further $31,828 in utility payments is outstanding for 2020, for a total of $86, 981 in delinquent and outstanding payments.

Inter-community bylaw officer

Council approved entering into a five-year Inter-Community Bylaw Enforcement agreement with Ashcroft and Cache Creek, committing up to $50,000 as the village’s share for 2021 and $30,000 for each subsequent year. Coun. Sue Peters noted that the figures were on the high end, and it was hoped that the final figures would be lower. Mayor Santo Talarico added that at its council meeting earlier that evening, Ashcroft council had approved the same agreement.

Talarico also stated that the money could possibly come from provincial COVID-19 funding of approximately $460,000 that the village had received word of that day. Dalsin replied that no firm criteria around the permitted use of that funding had been received.

Coun. Wendy Coomber said that while she hated committing that amount of money out of the blue, the idea of a bylaw officer was something that had been discussed for a long time,adding “I think it will be more than worth the money that we put into it.” Dalsin clarified that having a bylaw officer was not meant to be a revenue generator; rather, it was to bring people into compliance.

Zoning amendment

Council moved to direct staff to amend the Zoning Bylaw to allow residential suites as part of commercial developments in C1 (General and Highway Commercial) zoning, and to allow secondary suites in R1 (Single Family Residential) zoning. Dalsin explained that he had received a second request from a developer interested in a residential/commercial development downtown, and has had several inquiries as to whether secondary suites are permitted in residential areas.

Coomber stated a concern about ensuring that the location of secondary suites was officially noted, so that residents could be accounted for in case of emergency.

Dalsin replied that they would be working with the TNRD to ensure proper identification of secondary suites. There would also be a provision that at least one off-street parking space would need to be provided for each secondary suite, to save streets from getting clogged with parked vehicles.

Village office closure

Council voted to close the village office from Dec. 24, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021 inclusive for Christmas break.

TNRD Invasive Plant Program

The TNRD’s Invasive Plant Program currently operates in the electoral areas of the TNRD, and the opportunity to join is now being extended to TNRD municipalities. Council moved to invite a TNRD representative to attend a future meeting in order to present information about the program and answer questions. Coomber noted that while she disliked the idea of chemical treatment, the village has been inundated with invasive plants, and she would like to learn more.

The meeting went into closed session at 7:28 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Cache Creek council meetings can be found on the village’s website at http://www.cachecreekvillage.com/. The next scheduled regular meeting of council is on Monday, Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m.


Cache Creek

