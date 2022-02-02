Cache Creek working on full assessment of pool facility

Assessment will determine what needs to be done to reopen the pool, which has been closed since 2019

Cache Creek is doing a full assessment of its pool and related facilities, to get a measure of what is needed in order for it to reopen. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Notes from the Village of Cache Creek

Ash-Creek TV Society donation

Following their motion at the Jan. 4 meeting to defer a decision about a donation to the Ash-Creek TV Society until staff had investigated funding options, the question was back on the table at the Jan. 17 meeting of Cache Creek council. Coun. Lisa Dafoe asked if economic development funds could be used, and Chief Financial Officer Cristina Martini said yes. Coun. Wendy Coomber asked how much the society was looking for to replace the damaged equipment that has kept their radio station off the air since November 2021, and Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture noted that the society estimated the cost at $8,000 to $10,000, adding that a number of cash and in-kind donations have been received that would reduce the cash amount.

Coun. Annette Pittman asked if grants were available, and Couture said that while he was keeping an eye open for grants, the granting process is a long one, and would delay getting the station back on the air. Coomber added that there appeared to be few applicable grants available.

A motion to donate $500 to the Ash-Creek TV Society passed unanimously, with Coun. Sue Peters recused from the discussion and vote as she is on the TV Society board.

Policies

Council passed a policy regarding the protection of personal information collected from ICBC by Village staff. They also passed a policy concerning website privacy in relation to the Village of Cache Creek website, which has recently been redesigned. Anyone with questions can contact the CAO at admin@cachecreek.ca.

Cache Creek Visitor Information Centre

Council received a report from Kat Chatten about the 2021 season at the visitor information centre, which had its first year as a full member of the DestinationBC Services Network. The new status enabled the centre to access grant funding for staff training, new lighting and signage, a new website, a gift shop featuring locally-made items, and more. In addition, the centre continued to offer WiFi, a sani-station, public restrooms, regional and local brochures, and visitor information in person, by email, and via phone.

The report noted that COVID-19 restrictions meant little to no recreational travel for most of the summer (the centre was open from May 15 to Sept. 15). There were approximately 5,000 visitors to the centre in 2021, the lowest number for the past five years.

The website — which is managed and monitored year-round — received 53,593 views in 2021 and generated 703 inquiries. The centre increased the performance of its “Google My Business” listing by more than 1,000 per cent over the 2019 season.

The centre’s strategic plan (2021–2024) includes improving the picnic area outside the centre; mural and façade improvements; “Visit Cache Creek” brochures, maps, and rack cards; improvements to bathroom accessibility; and working with other stakeholder organizations on things such as community events, downtown improvements, and development of more outdoor recreation activities.

Council praised Chatten for her hard work at the centre, and unanimously passed a motion proposed by Peters that she be sent a letter of thanks.

Wastewater treatment plant failure

Council was presented with two reports detailing multiple failures at the wastewater treatment plant during the extremely cold weather in late December 2021. These included failure of the waste-activated sludge line (which was contained and repaired); multiple and extensive breaks in the waterlines inside the wastewater treatment plant; and freezing of the outflow from the drying beds, which are used if the belt press fails.

One of the two pumps at the Quartz Road lift station also failed. Of particular concern is the fact that the unit is supposed to have a 15-year lifespan, but was only installed three years ago. Engineers have removed it to try to determine why it failed, and the Village is currently operating with one pump. Couture’s report noted that “[I]f that one fails it would result in catastrophic failure of the collection system in that area.”

Council voted to reallocate $20,000 from the sewer budget towards a new lift station pump if the damaged unit is deemed to be completely unusable. The unit was no longer under warranty.

A report from the wastewater treatment plant operator gave more detail about the damage caused by the extreme cold weather, and recommended having internal heat in the building.

Pool assessment underway

The newsletter recently released by the Village notes that Cache Creek is working on a full assessment of the pool, which was last open in the 2019 season. Preliminary assessments by staff, Worksafe BC, and contractors have determined that there is a need for ground-up replacement of the chlorination system, the controller system, showers, the solar heating system, and a substantial portion of the facilities within the pool building, such as faucets and plumbing. There is also evidence of the need for concrete work on the walkways and tile work within the body of both pools (main and kiddie).

The full extent of what is needed will not be determined until spring when the snow has melted and drainage can occur to allow a proper visual inspection. The Village is also reaching out to Interior Health to see what, if any, requirements they might have in order to reopen the pool, and the extent of the work necessary to acquire a permit from IH.

Staff and council have previously confirmed that the pool — which has to be kept full of water and heated all winter in order to protect against subsidence — is still being maintained, even though it is closed.

Village items to be auctioned

The newsletter also notes that the Village has many items that are considered to be surplus assets. On its new website at www.cachecreek.ca, the Village will be implementing an easy way for people to bid on items that might be put up for auction, with bids accepted via Facebook, the Village website, by phone, and in person.

Items will be listed in the monthly newsletter and on the Cache Creek-Info Facebook page.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek