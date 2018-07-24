-Image: Pixabay

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

  • Jul. 24, 2018 4:00 a.m.
  • News

Effective at noon on Thursday, July 26, campfires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

The BC Wildfire Service is dealing with several large fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre as a result of lightning storms that moved through the Okanagan last week.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue. The fire danger ratings in the Kamloops Fire Centre are now generally “moderate” or “high”, but these ratings will likely increase this week.

A map of affected areas is available HERE.

Prohibited activities will also include the use of:

* fireworks (including firecrackers)

* sky lanterns

* burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

* binary exploding targets (pre-packaged or homemade explosives, such as Tannerite, Thundershot, Gryphon, Firebird SS65, Sure Shot, or similar products)

* tiki torches and similar kinds of torches

* chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved.

ALSO READ: Video: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land unless specified otherwise (for example, in a local government bylaw). Please check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

These prohibitions do not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

Prohibitions on Category 2 and Category 3 open burning remain in effect throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. The campfire prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 15, 2018, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: www.bcwildfire.ca

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cache Creek fire chief recalls highs and lows of 27 years of service
Next story
VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Just Posted

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire holding at 83 hectares

Highway 1 has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Changes to recycling at the Cache Creek Transfer Station start this week

Residents will have to change to a six stream recycling program with strict guidelines.

Cache Creek fire chief recalls highs and lows of 27 years of service

July 18, 2017 is one of the high points, as Cache Creek residents returned after being evacuated.

Golden Country: The English house that literally put Ashcroft on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Most Read