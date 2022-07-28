NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq holds a photo of Fr. Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Canada has requested France extradite the priest accused of sexually abusing children in Nunavut.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq holds a photo of Fr. Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Canada has requested France extradite the priest accused of sexually abusing children in Nunavut.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada asked France extradite priest facing sexual assault charge in Nunavut

The RCMP says Johannes Rivoire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant,

The federal government has confirmed that Canada asked France to extradite a priest who is accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.

A spokesman for the Justice Department says the Public Prosecution Service of Canada made the extradition request for Johannes Rivoire, but did not say when and provided no more details.

Pope Francis is expected to travel to Nunavut this week as part of his visit to Canada, where he apologized to residential school survivors.

Inuit leaders have called on the pontiff to personally intervene in the case of Rivoire, who was in Canada from the early 1960s until 1993, when he returned to France.

The RCMP says Rivoire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, issued in February, for a charge of sexual assault stemming from a complaint received last year.

Rivoire has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time as a priest in Nunavut.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeNunavut

Previous story
B.C. funds new coastal cleanup projects to remove ocean plastic, derelict vessels
Next story
The inconvenient truths about black bears in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Changes are coming to the medical clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
New seven-day-a-week medical clinic planned for Ashcroft

Carl Archie drums on the shores of Green Lake to welcome participants in the Pulling Together Canoe journey last Wednesday, Aug. 20. The eight-day journey promotes healing, reconciliation, and respect for Indigenous host nations, as well as the sharing of Indigenous cultures. SEE related story A9. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Pulling Together journey gathers at Green Lake

The North District RCMP Emergency Response Team from Prince George is stationed outside a home in the 1200 block of Pigeon Avenue in Williams Lake Thursday, July 28. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Overnight shooting under investigation in Williams Lake

The Blue Wranglers. (Photo Submitted)
The Blue Wranglers hope to bring the community together with a Green Lake Shaker