Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. Markey couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. Markey couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

Canada cheers U.S. effort to abolish ‘spring forward, fall back’ daylight time ritual

Senate bill still needs to pass the U.S. House of Representatives

A giddy Massachusetts senator, clapping his hands and dancing with delight in the shadow of a sun-drenched U.S. Capitol, isn’t something one sees every day.

But doing away with the annoying ritual of changing the clocks twice a year just brings out the joy in some people.

They include Sen. Ed Markey, who couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country.

The bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to indicate whether she intends to bring it to a vote.

But it has widespread support — including in Canada, where Ottawa and the provinces have long maintained they would need the U.S. to do it first.

Anthony Housefather, a Liberal MP from Montreal, says Canada will need to follow suit if the U.S. bill becomes law, while B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s happy to see Congress taking the initial steps.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘So stupid’: Ryan Reynolds reminds B.C. to spring ahead for daylight saving time

RELATED: Permanent daylight time shift remains on hold as clocks set to move ahead Sunday

Previous story
Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue awarded for rescuing 200 people during Abbotsford flooding
Next story
Vaccinated travellers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada: source

Just Posted

A snowfall advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. (DriveBC Webcam)
TRAFFIC: Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla on Tuesday

A forklift operator moves a felled tree trunk near Clinton without any eye, ear, head or hand protection or a grapple securing the log to the forklift. (Photo submitted)
Clinton logging industry immortalized in book

dfgs
TNRD board issues apology for actions of former CAO

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8