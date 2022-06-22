Canada Day celebrations coming up in Ashcroft and Clinton

A flag flutters above Ashcroft and the Mesa to the east of Highway 97C. Celebrate Canada Day in Clinton and Ashcroft on July 1, with free events in both communities. (Photo credit: Ryan Lake)

Halloween in June

Kids aged 5 to 14 are invited to the Ashcroft HUB’s “Kids Dance Party” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 (cost $2 per person). The theme is “Halloween in June”, and kids are encouraged to wear costumes and come by for prizes, music, and a concession.

Canada Day celebrations

Celebrate Canada Day (July 1) at free events in Ashcroft and Clinton. In Ashcroft, Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society is hosting a celebration at the Heritage Park on Railway starting at 11 a.m. There will be a colour party, bannock, hot dogs and cake, face painting, live music from WE3, and free swimming at the Ashcroft pool from 1 to 4 p.m.

In Clinton, gather at Reg Conn Park between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for hot dogs, cake, vendor booths, games for the kids, and more.

Loon Lake garage sale

A huge yard sale will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at residences along Loon Lake Road. Participating houses will be marked by bright pink signs. Residents who want to take part can call Faye Morrison at (250) 459-2191.

Concert at UniTea

Don’t miss seeing Aaron Halliday — International Singer/Songwriter Entertainer of the Year — as Alan Jackson. Aaron is bringing his show back to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Sunday, July 3 for a special Canada Day weekend afternoon concert that starts at 4:30 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.).

Tickets are $22 each for an afternoon of burgers, beer, and country music, and are available now by calling (250) 457-1145 or dropping by UniTea.

Karaoke nights

Thursday night is Karaoke Night at UniTea Café and Lounge on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. All are welcome to drop by between 7 and 10 p.m. to listen to some great local talent and take a turn at the mic if the mood is right.

Summer camps

A reminder that registration for the Ashcroft HUB’s full line-up of kids’ summer camps is now open, and spots are filling up fast. This year’s camps, for kids aged 7 to 14, include everything from dinosaurs to dance and from cooking to chemistry, and the cost is $50 per person per camp.

You can register in person at the HUB office, by calling (250) 453-9177, by emailing ashcrofthubcoordinator@gmail.com, or by going to www.ashcrofthub.ca.

Coffee in Walhachin

Are you looking for a nice Saturday morning drive, or perhaps heading to or from Kamloops along Highway 1? All are invited to drop by the Soldiers Memorial Hall in Walhachin for coffee and a chat on Saturday mornings; the coffee is on at 10 a.m.

Loon Lake boil water notice

The TNRD has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Loon Lake Community Water System, due to elevated turbidity and subsequent detection of total coliforms in treated water. In addition, the Water Quality Advisory issued due to elevated manganese levels remains in effect.

It is imperative that water be boiled or disinfected until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Boiling water will not lower the manganese levels, and this water should not be used for preparing baby formula for infants and food or drinks for young children. Showering and bathing with this water is safe.

Anyone with questions should contact the TNRD toll free at 1-877- 377-8673.

Interior Crisis Line

Williams Lake is seeking volunteers to answer its local Crisis Line and two other provincial lines. This volunteering can be done remotely from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, or anywhere that has computer availability and a good internet connection.

The training takes place via Zoom and starts on July 12, with two evening meetings a week for five to six weeks. There is a $100 training fee, but it will be reimbursed if participants contribute a minimum of three months of volunteer time.

Anyone interested is encouraged to reach out, as the training will teach many valuable skills that will be useful in a variety of ways. Volunteers must be aged 19 or older and willing to consent to a Criminal Record Check. For more information, call (250) 302-9232 or email evan.pantanetti@cmhacariboo.org.

Sight First

One of the main projects for Lions clubs worldwide is Sight First, which collects old eyeglasses that are no longer needed and distributes them to people all over the world who otherwise could not afford or have access to glasses.

The Ashcroft and District Lions are one of the clubs participating in this project. If you have old eyeglasses you would like to donate, call Vivian Edwards at (250) 457-7081.



