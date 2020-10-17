Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

When it comes to cannabis legalization, Canada has some improving to do.

That’s according to the Cannabis Council of Canada’s annual report card, released on Oct. 17 to mark the country’s second “cannaversary.”

