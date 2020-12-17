Canada gives OK to Boeing 737 Max changes but planes still grounded

Transport Canada says the change will help reduce pilot workload

The problem-plagued Boeing 737 Max aircraft are a step closer to flying again in Canada.

The government has approved changes to the planes, among them enabling pilots to disable a faulty warning system.

The planes were grounded worldwide in January after two crashes, one of which killed 18 Canadians in Ethiopia.

Transport Canada has been reviewing the proposed modifications, already approved in the U.S.

The agency says safety plans and other changes are still needed before the planes can fly again.

The Canadian Press

