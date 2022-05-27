Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks with reporters before Question Period, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks with reporters before Question Period, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada raids emergency stockpile to send medical equipment to Ukraine

Help includes trauma kits, medicines, surgical instruments, gloves, masks and gowns

Canada has tapped into its own strategic stockpile of emergency medical supplies — stored for a national emergency — to help Ukraine.

It has donated over 375,000 items of medical equipment and medicines from Canada’s strategic stockpile since the invasion by Russia began.

This includes first aid and trauma kits, medicines and surgical instruments, as well as gloves, masks and gowns.

Canada’s health minister also helped push through an international resolution on rebuilding Ukraine’s besieged health-care system in Geneva this week.

Jean-Yves Duclos held bilateral talks to help get the votes required for the resolution, which Canada co-sponsored with Ukraine at the World Health Assembly meeting.

The Ukrainian motion, voted for by 88 countries to 12, with 43 abstentions, follows attacks on Ukraine’s health-care facilities and equipment, including ambulances, by Russian forces.

—The Canadian Press

Federal PoliticsRussiaUkraine

