Canada Summer Jobs program accepting applications

Program now expanded to include all youth aged 15 to 30, not just students

Summer jobs are key to helping young Canadians gain skills and valuable work experience needed to join the labour market. To create more opportunities, not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers, and private employers with up to 50 employees can now apply for funding from the Government of Canada.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program creates quality summer job opportunities and valuable work experience for youth aged 15 to 30. Summer jobs are a great way for youth to build their resumes, all while earning a fair wage. They also help organizations fill labour gaps, especially during the busy summer months.

“Now is the time for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers, and small businesses to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program,” says Jati Sidhu, MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. “By hiring a young person, you will be helping young Canadians develop their skills and gain valuable workplace experience.”

Following feedback from stakeholders across the country, improvements have been made for CSJ 2019 that will make it easier than ever for employers to provide good quality summer jobs, and for youth to access those quality jobs:

• Fewer barriers to good quality jobs: Expanded eligibility to include all youth between the ages of 15-30 who are legally entitled to work in Canada, not just students;

• Updated eligibility criteria: Eligibility criteria have been changed to set out what is and isn’t eligible for funding; and

• Better job matching: All positions will be posted on https://jobbank.gc.ca and on the app, to get the word out and help match young people with employers and good quality jobs.

Each year the national priorities for CSJ evolve to reflect Canada’s diverse population and changing needs. This year’s national CSJ priorities support:

• organizations that provide services to, and intend to hire, youth who self-identify as being part of underrepresented groups or who have additional barriers to participate in the labour market;

• opportunities for youth to gain work experience related to the skilled trades;

• opportunities for youth in rural areas and remote communities, and Official Language Minority Communities;

• small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to job creation; and

• organizations that deliver supports or services to seniors.

Not-for-profit employers can receive 100 per cent of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage. Public-sector employers and private sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees across Canada can receive 50 per cent of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage.

Applications by employers for Canada Summer Jobs are being accepted until Jan. 25, 2019. Employers can now open an account on the Government Grants and Contributions online service portal at http://bit.ly/2SU39BC, allowing them to take their time with the application, track it once it has been submitted, and get quicker feedback from Service Canada.

For more information and to apply, please visit http://bit.ly/2Ft8bBs or a Service Canada Centre.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter