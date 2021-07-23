A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada to resettle Afghans who worked with military, embassy

It will also include cooks, drivers and other staff employed at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul

The federal government says it will fast-track the resettlement of Afghans who previously worked with the Canadian military and embassy and are now at risk from the Taliban.

The move follows weeks of pressure from Canadian veterans and others worried that Afghans who supported Canada are in danger as the Taliban makes rapid gains across the country.

Cabinet ministers say those who will be eligible for the special immigration measure include former interpreters and translators who worked with the Canadian military during this country’s 13-year war in Afghanistan.

It will also include cooks, drivers and other staff employed at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul.

The ministers say teams are now on the ground to identify potential applicants, but would not provide details on how Afghans will be brought to Canada citing security concerns.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the government recognizes the urgency of the situation, but would not say when Afghans would start to arrive in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Incoming governor general Mary Simon has 1st audience with Queen
Next story
B.C. hair salon target of ‘cowardly’ anti-mask graffiti

Just Posted

Fire sweeps through the town of Lytton on June 30, 2021. (Photo credit: Jack Zimmerman)
Evacuation order issued for 169 properties in and around Spences Bridge

Chilco Choate has returned to Clinton after 60 years as a guide outfitter at Gaspard Lake (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
PRIME TIME: Chilco Choate reflects back on life in the bush

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has opened a resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees at Northills Mall in Kamloops. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees now open in Kamloops

The Kanaka Bar Indian Band has a bold plan to assist those displaced by the fire in Lytton on June 30. (Photo credit: Kanaka Bar Band)
Kanaka Bar band proposes bold plan to help accommodate Lytton evacuees