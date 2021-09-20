CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.
The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois, and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.
Polls are open in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon (includes Cache Creek, Ashcroft, and Spences Bridge) and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo (includes Clinton and Loon Lake) ridings from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PDT.
Where you can vote:
Spences Bridge: Clemes Hall, Highway 8
Ashcroft: Community Hall, Bancroft Street
Cache Creek: Community Hall, Stage Road
Loon Lake: Community Hall, Loon Lake Road
Clinton: Memorial Hall, Lebourdais Street
To find a poll location not listed here, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, you can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.
Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.
Masks are mandatory in all polling locations, but proof of vaccination is not required.
Who is running in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon:
- Nicole BELLAY, Green Party of Canada
- Geet GREWAL, Liberal Party of Canada
- Tyler NILES, People’s Party of Canada
- Lynn PERRIN, New Democrat Party of Canada
- Brad VIS, Conservative Party of Canada
Who is running in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo:
- Frank CAPUTO, Conservative Party of Canada
- Iain CURRIE, Green Party of Canada
- Corally DELWO, People’s Party of Canada
- Jesse McCORMICK, Liberal Party of Canada
- Bob O’BRIEN, Independent
- Bill SUNDHU, New Democrat Party of Canada
For Elections Canada’s FAQ page, which has answers to questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.
Check out the Journal’s website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.