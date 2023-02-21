Canadian kids invited to help name new batch of canine cops

Canadian kids from coast to coast are invited to submit names for some potentially crime-fighting new canine cops.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta needs help finding names for Canada’s future police dogs. Canadian children are being asked to enter name suggestions online for 13 German shepherd puppies that will be born at the centre this year.

A new letter is selected each year to start the names. For 2023, all the names must begin with the letter “S”. The PDSTC is looking for original and creative names that these dogs can wear with pride during their career serving Canadian communities. Winners — one from each province and territory — will receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice, and an RCMP water bottle.

The contest is open to all children been the ages of 4 and 14 (all contestants must live in Canada). Each contestant can suggest one name, which must start with the letter “S”, be either one or two syllables, and have no more than nine letters.

Entries must be received by March 16, and the contest entry form can be found at http://bit.ly/3IvCabZ

. Contest winners and the winning names will be announced on April 6, on the RCMP website and social media.

The PDSTC also loves to receive drawings and paintings, so after entering the contest online, entrants will be invited to submit artwork. It will be shared with the Police Dog Service Training Centre and may be showcased on Depot’s social media with the artist’s first name and province or territory.

Did you know that members of the public can visit the Police Dog Service Training Centre? It’s located just southwest of Innisfail; take exit 365 off the Queen Elizabeth II Highway (Highway 2) and follow the signs. There are free demonstrations at the centre every Wednesday from Victoria Day to Labour Day, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

In addition to breeding quality working dogs and training dog teams, the centre has many programs. These include dog handler training and retraining in the areas of narcotic detection, explosive detection, and human remains detection; avalanche search and rescue; advanced techniques training; and specialty narcotics and explosives detection.

Handlers and dogs need to undergo annual validation of their working profiles, and training is continuous for the entire working life of the police service dog team.

The RCMP’s dogs are all purebred German shepherds; with their versatility, strength, and courage they are well suited to police work. Their heavy coats allow them to work in extreme weather, which is a necessity for policing in Canada. There is no preference for male or female dogs, but they need to be in perfect physical condition, have an even temperament, have a keen hunting instinct, and be of sound character. Puppies born in the RCMP breeding program have a 33 to 40 per cent chance of becoming a working police dog or breeding female.

Once trained, a police dog can search a car in approximately three minutes and work for up to four hours without rest intervals. They start their training between the ages of 14 and 18 months, and usually retire at 7 or 8 years old.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP