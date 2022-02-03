Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016. The Department of National Defence says dozens of Canadian Armed Forces members who refused to get vaccinated have now been kicked out of the military. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian military cuts dozens of unvaccinated troops, puts hundreds more on notice

Notices were given to 246 others, the first step toward forcing service members out of uniform

The Department of National Defence says dozens of Canadian Armed Forces members who refused to get vaccinated have now been kicked out of the military.

Release proceedings have started for hundreds of others facing the same fate, unless they roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 shot.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered all military personnel be fully vaccinated by mid-December.

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says 58 troops have since been kicked out of service for refusing to get their jabs.

Notices were given to 246 others, which is the first step toward forcing service members out of uniform.

Another 66 unvaccinated troops have voluntarily left the Canadian Armed Forces, which has been dealing with a personnel shortage already exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vast majority of federal public servants comply with mandatory vaccination policy

CoronavirusMilitaryvaccines

Previous story
Man facing charges in rollover crash back in B.C. after allegedly fleeing to Quebec
Next story
Owner reunited with missing cat 3 years after moving from B.C. to Ontario

Just Posted

Members of the Ashcroft and District Rodeo association present a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society, Jan. 23, 2021. (from l) Terry Philpott (RA vice-president), Ash-Creek TV Society president Heidi Roy, RA president Al Midgley, and RA member Heather Philpott. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rodeo Association rides to the rescue of local radio station

(from l) Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek members members Barb Hood, David Dubois, Theresa Takacs, Cami Lindseth, and Ron Hood. The club is now seeking nominations for its 2021 Citizens of the Year. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rotary Club seeking nominations for its Citizens of the Year

Cache Creek is doing a full assessment of its pool and related facilities, to get a measure of what is needed in order for it to reopen. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Cache Creek working on full assessment of pool facility

Ken Brown (r) at the Black Powder event hosted by the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association in Oct. 2021. Brown is holding firearms and hunter training courses later in February. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Firearms and hunter courses coming up for all ages in February