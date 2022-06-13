Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau says he is isolating and feeling OK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.

He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Take-home fentanyl tests could increase safer drug consumption in B.C.: study

Just Posted

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)
Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

A new mountain bike skills park/pumptrack under construction in the Pemberton area. ‘This is a beautiful way to show how a little dirt and some concrete can keep so many people happy and entertained for years to come,’ says Travis Storkan, who hopes to build a skills park in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Kids’ bike rodeo coming up in Ashcroft on Sunday, June 12

The Clearwater River on June 7 before off the Old North Thompson Highway.
TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters

(from l) 2021 Rotary Citizens of the Year Paulet Rice, Al Stott, Marijke Stott, Michaela Aie, Jacob Aie, and Pat Moyer. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek recognizes Citizens of the Year