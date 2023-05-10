Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall, says Fraser.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall, says Fraser.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall

New design unveiled for Canada’s passport, including security updates and colourful new pages

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.

He announced the news at an event to unveil a new design for Canada’s passport, which includes updated security features and colourful new pages.

Fraser says Canadians will be able to upload the necessary documents and passport photo on a secure government website.

Those applying for new passports, including children, will still need to go through the traditional application process with Service Canada.

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says the digital option is a result of the lessons learned last year when the department was swamped with passport applications, which led to long lines and even longer waits for people to get their documents.

She says the vast majority of applications the government receives are for new passports, but she expects a surge in passport renewals over the next year as the first 10-year passports issued in 2013 are set to expire.

READ MORE: Canada’s passport application backlog now ‘virtually eliminated,’ minister says

Federal Politicspassportstravel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘As necessary as toilet paper and soap’: Federal workplaces required to provide menstrual products
Next story
Women inappropriately touched in 2 groping incidents: RCMP

Just Posted

Mud and debris outside the Cache Creek fire hall on May 6, 2023, including ther remains of a wrecked Hesco basket (centre) that was set up to try to protect the hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
UPDATE: Dozens of Cache Creek properties on evacuation order as Bonaparte River rises

The Fraser River on May 6, taken from the Sheep Creek Bridge along Highway 20. (Photo submitted)
High streamflow advisories/flood watches continue for north-central Cariboo

Williams Lake Broncos player Tyresse Alridge moves down the court with Jensen Bauerochse to his left and Jaskeerat Bagga to his right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Quesnel competitive basketball season unfolds

Quesnel Search and Rescue responded to a call of a boat in distress on the Fraser River, Saturday night. (Quesnel Search and Rescue - Facebook Photo)
Boaters in distress on Fraser River safely rescued by Quesnel SAR

Pop-up banner image